Julián Castro says Biden needs ‘strong Spanish language strategy’ after Univision pulls presidential ads during Trump interview

November 18, 2023 @ 5:10 pm

Julián Castro is concerned that the Biden campaign needs a stronger strategy for Spanish-language media after Univision’s interview with Donald Trump. Despite expectations, the network is facing backlash after refusing to run ads for the Biden campaign during an interview. On Saturday, Castro told MSNBC’s Katie Phang that the move “highlights the importance of a very strong Spanish language strategy across all platforms, including traditional television.”

He added, “Of course, on all social media platforms as well.” “Because there’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation out there, you know, whether it’s WhatsApp or TikTok or other platforms.”

As Phang noted at the beginning of the segment, Univision has faced criticism for removing ads from the Biden campaign, as well as for the Trump interview, which he described as “too friendly.” The network also canceled a planned interview with Biden’s Hispanic media director, Maca Casado. Leon Krause, one of the network’s anchors, announced he was leaving the network after the interview.

Castro pointed out that Univision is an important source of news for many Latino families across the United States. He explained, “People have to understand, for people who don’t follow Spanish-language media, Univision has been so much more than just a network for so long.”

“This is a network that is dominated by far-right Spanish-language media. This has changed a bit, with Telemundo catching up over the years, but it is still the dominant network. And it’s more than just a TV network for Spanish-speaking American consumers. “It was really like a community resource.”

Castro expressed his concern that the network is making itself “friendly” to Donald Trump and his 2024 presidential campaign, because “the Latino vote is going to be an essential part of Joe Biden’s Democratic coalition in 2024.”

He also believes it is important for the Biden campaign and Democrats to make a “coordinated effort” to deliver accurate information to the Spanish-speaking community. As Castro pointed out, there is plenty of time for a campaign to right the ship if a genuine effort is made.

Watch the interview with Julian Castro in the video above.

Source: www.thewrap.com