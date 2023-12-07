Kamax Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 7.12.2023 at 16:30

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jukka Havia (54, M.Sc. (Econ.) has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Kamax and member of the Group Management Team until January 17, 2024 . He will be based in Espoo, Finland and will report to CEO Tapio Päjuharju. As Havia launches on January 17, 2024, Kamax’s current CFO, Marko Lehtonen, will step down from the group management team. Lehtonen, however, will remain with Kamax until He will remain in place until February 23, 2024, as previously announced and will participate in the induction of Mr. Hawea.

Hawia joins Kamax from Evac Group, where he serves as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Evac, he worked for example as CFO and Deputy CEO of Ramirant and as CFO at Tikkurila and Rukki Group.

CEO Tapio Pajuharju: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Jukka Havia joining Kamax. Jukka has extensive experience in successful financial management as well as international business and leading international cross-functional teams. Jukka also has a strong background in industry “I can quickly begin work as soon as I begin my transition to his position on January 17. I would also like to thank Marko Lehtonen for his contribution as CFO of Kamax until the end of his tenure.”

Jukka Haaviya: “It is an honor to be part of Kamax’s success story, which combines innovation, pioneering and value creation opportunities. I look forward to driving Kamax’s profitable growth together with its professional team.”

Following the above changes, the members of the Group Management Team are:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO;

Jukka Havia, CFO, Risk, IR & Communications & Legal (until January 17, 2024);

Marko Lehtonen, CFO, Risk, IR & Communications & Legal (until January 17, 2024);

Jani Koivu, Country Director, Finland;

Kerim Nielsen, Country Director, Sweden (until December 31, 2023);

Andy Rietschel, Country Director for Sweden (until January 1, 2024);

Martin Verrelli, Country Director, Germany;

Aino Hokberg, Marketing and Business Concepts (until January 1, 2024);

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer;

Marjo Nurmi, people, culture and sustainability

Juha Saarinen, Purchasing, Logistics & Hub; And

Vesa Uotila, Strategy, Innovation, Data and Analytics.

for more information contact:

Tapio Pajuharju. CEO, Tel. +358 50 577 4200

Marjo Nurmi, Chief People and Sustainability Officer, tel. +358 50 632 16

Kamax Corporation

Communications

Kamax is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamax combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with the best service experience anytime, anywhere. Apart from digital channels, the company has a total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. The company has sold more than 500,000 used cars since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland in 2003, of which 62,922 were sold in 2022. Kamax’s revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees in full-time equivalent terms was 883. Employee. Kamex Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Limited. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

