Juggernaut JGN Rally is awesome! NFT exchange token has surged 70% in a day

Juggernaut ZGN Rally is the best among NFT exchanges

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Binance-funded NFT project Juggernaut (JGN) rally outpaced higher-market cap competitors with a 70% gain in the last 24 hours. By November 27, it was trading at $0.025.

Juggernaut (JGN) rally did not reverse bearish sentiment

Juggernaut (JGN) daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Despite the rally, ZGN ended 2021 trading 98% below its all-time high. But the coin saw a substantial increase in trading volume in the last 48 hours without any apparent reason.

Over the course of three days, Juggernaut (JGN) experienced a sharp increase in trading volume: $115,000 on November 25, over $154,000 on November 26, and $403,000 on November 27, representing a 65% increase from the previous day. The market capitalization also increased from $2.7 million to $3.09 million.

Juggernaut Market Cap. Source: CoinMarketCap

Juggernaut is part of Binance’s $100M pet pool

In March 2023, Juggernaut ZGN secured an undisclosed amount from a $100 million fund to build projects on top of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). The investment aims to “support the growth and development” of Juggernaut’s DeFi and NFT ecosystem on BSC.

Meanwhile, Juggernaut plans to become the “leading NFT exchange” native to the Binance Smart Chain, according to the project’s website. The team aims to reach the level of success of Ethereum-native marketplaces like Rarible and OpenSea and fill the market gap for NFTs on the BSC network.

However, the current financial condition of the project does not support high-achievement claims as of 27 November. As mentioned, the juggernaut ZGN rally was an impressive 70%. Nevertheless, the market capitalization still does not exceed $5 million.

Additionally, on-chain metrics of low-cap projects are not widely available on tracking platforms like DeFiLlama or Santiment, making predictions potentially unreliable.

In the latest development, Juggernaut partnered with trading platform Noahswap, as X.com announced on November 23. According to the tweet, Noaswap users can create JGN with a minimum mining amount of 216 coins and “enjoy 3x returns”.

Juggernaut/NoahSwap Tweet. Source:

As of November 27, there is no mining data available on Noahswap. Thus, the juggernaut JGN Rally is still largely unclear.

