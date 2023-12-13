Judge to decide Google's fate in Epic case is antitrust veteran

By Mike Scarcella

(Reuters) – The judge who could rewrite the future of Google’s app business is a competition law expert who once defended technology companies and other defendants in antitrust cases.

U.S. District Judge James Donato in San Francisco will decide what changes to make to Alphabet’s Google Play store, after a jury on Monday agreed with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games that Google illegally used the game on the competing Android app store. Have put a halt and forced developers to use their own payment system. In-App Transactions.

Donato, appointed by Obama in 2014, will consider arguments from both sides next month, when Epic is expected to propose ways to end Google’s alleged monopoly.

Donato said at the end of the month-long trial that jurors had “more than enough evidence” to rule on Epic.

Google has denied wrongdoing and said it will appeal the decision. Donato’s decision on Google’s penalty will also likely be tied up in appeal.

Donato declined an interview request through a court representative.

Before his appointment as judge, Donato, 63, was an antitrust specialist at corporate law firms Shearman & Sterling and Cooley.

Many of his clients were technology companies and medical device manufacturers, including chipmaker Nvidia and Tyco Healthcare, now Covidien.

In one case, Donato was lead counsel for United Airlines in an unsuccessful private lawsuit challenging the company’s $8.5 billion merger with Continental in 2010.

He represented the airline along with fellow antitrust lawyer Katherine Forrest, who had been one of Epic’s lawyers in the Google case until she switched law firms in January.

The epic case reunited Donato with a former Stanford Law School classmate: Google’s president of global affairs Kent Walker.

Donato interrogated Walker during a hearing into Google’s deletion of internal chat logs, which the jury was later told would help Epic’s case. Google said it has taken “strong measures to preserve relevant chats.”

The judge later described Google’s conduct with respect to the chat logs as “the most serious and disturbing evidence I have ever seen in my decade on the bench.”

Donato has previously had blunt words for both defendants and plaintiffs.

He once questioned “dear” corporate settlements in price-fixing prosecutions. In 2021, he refused to approve a $650 million Facebook consumer privacy settlement unless lawyers in the case proposed better ways to alert potential beneficiaries.

This year he rebuked plaintiffs lawyers who clashed in an antitrust case against Facebook, and threatened to appoint new leaders to the case.

Donato will next hear Epic’s battle with Google at a Jan. 11 hearing, when both sides will discuss next steps in the case.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; Editing by David Barrio and Daniel Wallis)

