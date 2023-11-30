A woman will reportedly be able to reduce her jail sentence by getting a fast food job.

A Chipotle worker was accused of assaulting a woman after throwing a burrito bowl at her.

The judge said he gave the unique sentence to teach the woman “a sense of empathy,” WJW reports.

An Ohio woman who threw her Chipotle burrito bowl at an employee may soon learn what it takes to work in food service.

As local Fox affiliate WJW reports, the incident occurred because 39-year-old Rosemary Henne was unhappy with the way she ordered her food at a Parma, Ohio Chipotle restaurant. Parma is located just southwest of Cleveland.

A video of the incident posted on Reddit shows Hayne throwing his Chipotle burrito bowl at employee Emily Russell. Hayne was charged with one count of assault, but a judge reportedly told her she could reduce her six-month sentence by getting a part-time fast-food job.

According to the report, Parma Municipal Court Judge Timothy Gilligan gave this unique sentence. In court, Hayne apologized to Russell, but reiterated that she was dissatisfied with his order.

According to WJW, Judge Gilligan told Hayne, “This is not ‘Real Housewives of Parma’.”

Gilligan also told Hayne that his behavior toward the Chipotle employee was unacceptable. He also said he wanted her to work at a fast food restaurant to teach her “the feeling of empathy” and “prevent others from this type of behavior,” WJW reported.

Hayne was reportedly sentenced to 180 days in jail with 90 days suspended. But, if she agrees to get a job working at least 20 hours a week at a fast-food restaurant, she can reduce her sentence to 60 days. Hayne agreed to the deal and said he would get a fast food job.

According to WJW, the employee at whom Russell threw the bowl quit his job after the incident. A GoFundMe page set up to support Russell has received more than $1,300 in donations.

Russell wrote in a Facebook post, “It doesn’t matter whether it’s a minimum wage worker, the biggest boss of the company, the person waiting for the bus on the street… no human being will ever be treated unfairly. Should not be done.” According to messenger.

Chipotle has not responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

