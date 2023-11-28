A United States district judge has issued an order temporarily barring former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao from returning to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ahead of his sentencing in February 2024.

Zhao had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to anti-money laundering violations.

Judge Richard Jones of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle said in a ruling on Nov. 27 that Zhao must remain in the United States until the court “resolves the government’s motion for review.”

Federal prosecutors previously said Zhao, popularly known as CZ, posed a flight risk by arguing that he had “significant assets and strong ties to the United Arab Emirates,” which allowed him to enter the United Arab Emirates. Enabled to escape US law if he chooses not to return for his sentence.

The lawyers further noted that there is an absence of an extradition treaty between the US and the UAE, which, according to them, could be problematic for the US government if Zhao decides not to appear for the sentencing scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Instead, prosecutors asked for CZ to remain in the US without being jailed. Meanwhile, the recent ruling overturned a previous ruling by a magistrate court judge allowing the former Binance chief to return to the UAE until sentencing under his bond conditions.

In a settlement agreement with the US Justice Department, Zhao agreed to step down from his position and pay a personal fine of $50 million, while Binance will pay a $4.3 billion fine.

The former executive also pleaded guilty personally in U.S. District Court to violating the Bank Secrecy Act. CZ was later released on a $175 million personal recognizance bond.

source: cryptopotato.com