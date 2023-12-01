Judge says tech entrepreneur Lawrence Jones showed 'appalling premeditation' in sexual attacks

Prominent Tory donor and tech entrepreneur Lawrence Jones showed a “horrible premeditation” in his sexual attacks against three women, a judge said as he jailed him.

The millionaire has been sentenced to 15 years for two rapes and one sexual assault.

Jones, 55, was convicted in January of sexually assaulting a female employee on a business trip in 2013.

Jurors in a second trial last month found him guilty of drugging and raping two women when he worked as a hotel bar pianist decades ago.

Jones, of Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, founded web hosting provider UKFast in September 1999 with his wife Gail from a spare bedroom.

The company deals with more than 5,000 clients including the NHS, the Ministry of Defense and the Cabinet Office.

UKFast employs around 500 staff, and its success led to Jones becoming an MBE for services to the digital economy in 2015.

Sentencing him at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, Judge Sarah Johnson told Jones: “The three offenses highlight that you thought you could behave with impunity.

‘Complete lack of respect’

“They are characterized by authority, dominance and a complete lack of respect for the rights and freedoms of these three women and, in my view, an element of appalling premeditation.”

Jones received a 14-year sentence for one rape, a concurrent prison sentence of seven years for the other and a consecutive 12-month custodial sentence for the sexual assault.

Jones’ business success was ‘tainted by his attitude towards women’, judge says – Mercury Press

In January 2019, a former UKFast employee called the police making several allegations against Jones, including that he had pressured her into having sex with him in 2010.

A second woman then came forward to say that Jones sexually assaulted her in a hotel while on a 2013 UKFast business trip.

Prosecutor Alois Marshall Casey told jurors that he later left the company with a £13,000 settlement, which required him to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Jones was acquitted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault relating to the first complainant.

Judge Johnson said that he had enjoyed “remarkable success in business… with all the wealth and privileges that come with it”, but that he had created a workplace environment that was “tainted by his attitude towards women”. .

unwanted attention

Jones made inappropriate and sexual comments which he passed off as “jokes”, and the women suffered unwanted attention, the judge said.

He said the defendant’s behavior towards a young employee whom he sexually assaulted at a hotel had “exposed a terrible side”.

The judge told him: “I am satisfied that you had in mind from the outset a sexual encounter.

“She was shocked, scared and confused. She was then humiliated by you and accused of being unprofessional – a complete reversal of the true story.’

In 2021 and 2022 two women, who did not know each other, came forward to police and said they were raped in Jones’ then-flat in Salford in the early 1990s.

The first complainant said she was given something to snort which had an “immediate effect” on her, while the second said she became extremely affected after a glass of wine and a few puffs of what she believed to be cannabis.

The court heard that both women were stunned and partially conscious but unable to respond.

The judge said that Jones, who was a “confident” man aged around 20 at the time, was a successful pianist in the Manchester hotel scene who was already showing entrepreneurial skills.

He added: “However you were already developing possessive and misogynistic attitudes towards women.”

Statement of the victim

All three of Jones’ victims sat together behind a screen in court and read personal statements from their victims.

One of his rape victims said: “Thirty years later I can see him clearly for what he is. Now everyone knows the real Lawrence Jones.

“To quote Lawrence Jones MBE, the words I’ve read online since the guilty verdict last week, ‘We are the sum of all the decisions we make.’ How true this is.”

His most recent victim said: “My boss, a man in a position of power, a father, a husband, while on a business trip – somewhere where I should have been safe, sexually assaulted me.”

Eleanor Laws Casey, defending, said that several character references were made to the judge which “reveal a different side of Mr Jones’s character”.

She said: “I am not just talking about success in financial terms, hard work and level of achievement. There are frequent references to Lawrence Jones being generous to various charities over the years, both known and unknown, but also with his time.

He said he continues to be a mentor in prison — where he has been since pleading guilty in January — by helping inmates read.

Judge Johnson said he had also received a letter from the defendant’s wife detailing the court proceedings and the “devastating impact” that Jones’s imprisonment had had on her family.

She told Jones: “For them, you feel huge guilt but no remorse for your offending.”

Jones will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence in custody before being released on licence.

