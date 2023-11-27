Judge says former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao should stay in US for some time

Binance Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France on June 16, 2022. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 27 (Reuters) – Former Binance chief Changpeng Zhao must remain in the United States for some time, a federal judge said on Monday, after the founder of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange pleaded guilty to violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws. held guilty for.

Zhao must remain in the United States until a Seattle court considers whether he should remain until his sentencing hearing in February, or whether he should be allowed to return to the United Arab Emirates, where he is a citizen. .

Zhao, who is also a Canadian citizen, stepped down as CEO of Binance last week after pleading guilty to willfully failing the exchange to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones in Seattle said he would review whether Zhao should remain in the United States, as the U.S. government appealed another judge’s ruling, which scheduled Zhao’s Feb. 23 sentencing. He was allowed to return to the UAE before the hearing. Zhao agreed to a $175 million bond as part of the bail deal.

Binance Holdings agreed to pay more than $4.3 billion and pleaded guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws.

Binance said last week that it has worked hard to make the company “safer and more secure.” Zhao’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Last week, Zhao admitted: “I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility.”

Zhao faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison under federal guidelines and has agreed not to appeal any sentence until that period. A Justice Department spokesman said last week that prosecutors would take a stance on how much prison time to seek closer to Zhao’s sentencing.

The government had said it may be unable to ensure Zhao’s return to the United States because it has no extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates.

Zhao’s lawyers disputed that he was a potential flight risk, noting that he paid a “substantial” bail package and voluntarily came to the United States to accept responsibility for his actions.

