Judge says former Alaska Airlines pilot who tried to cut off plane engine can be released before trial

Portland, Ore. (AP) – A former Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut the engine of a passenger flight while off-duty and riding in an extra seat in the cockpit could be released from jail pending trial. An Oregon judge said Thursday.

Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Ryan made the decision as Joseph Emerson pleaded not guilty to reduced reckless endangerment charges; He had previously faced charges of attempted murder.

Emerson, of Pleasant Hill, California, has also pleaded not guilty to a federal charge of interfering with the flight crew, and the judge in that case also agreed he could be released pending trial.

Release conditions agreed to by defense attorneys and prosecutors in the state case include that Emerson undergo mental health services, stay away from drugs and alcohol, and not come within 30 feet (9 m) of a operated aircraft. His defense attorney Noah Horst said his bail was set at $50,000 and he must post 10% of it, or $5,000, to be released.

Emerson’s wife, Sarah Stretch, said she was glad her husband was coming home. Speaking to reporters through tears after the indictment, she also said she was glad the case had raised awareness about the issue of pilot mental health.

“I am sorry that this situation happened to my husband and those affected by it. But I know it has created a movement and momentum to help thousands of other pilots.”

Horst said that Emerson did not have his mental abilities fully intact when he was on the Horizon Air flight and that he did not knowingly choose to put people at risk.

“Is he criminally responsible? No. Does he need help? Yes,” he told reporters. “Does Mr. Emerson deserve to be home with his family and surrounded by his friends today? Yes he does.”

He said Emerson was expected to be released from jail in the afternoon.

Emerson is accused of trying to cut the engine of a Horizon Air flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on October 22 while traveling in the cockpit as an off-duty pilot.

He was subdued by the flight crew and the plane was diverted to Portland, Oregon, where it landed safely with more than 80 people on board.

According to charging documents, Emerson told Port of Portland police after his arrest that he struggled with depression, that a friend had recently died and that he had taken psychedelics approximately 48 hours before attempting to cut the engine. Had eaten mushroom. According to the document, he also said he had not slept for more than 40 hours.

The averted disaster refocused attention on cockpit safety and the mental fitness of those permitted in them.

Claire Rush, The Associated Press

