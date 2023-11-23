Judge says evidence shows Tesla and Elon Musk knew about faulty Autopilot system

The lawsuit in Palm Beach County Court was filed by Kim Banner, the wife of Jeremy Banner, who died in a fatal car crash after engaging the autopilot function on his Tesla Model 3.



A Florida judge says he could face a lawsuit against Tesla and its Autopilot driving car, adding to the company’s legal troubles over the technology.

Palm Beach County Judge Reed Scott ruled that there was “reasonable evidence” to conclude that Tesla’s owner and CEO, Elon Musk, and other company executives knew that the vehicle’s Autopilot system was defective. But they kept promoting its capabilities and still selling it.

The lawsuit stems from a fatal crash in 2019 in which Jeremy Banner turned on the autopilot function on his Tesla Model 3 about 10 seconds before going under the trailer of a semi-truck. The car was blown apart by the collision, resulting in Banner’s death.

The National Transportation Safety Board said, “The driver of the car, traveling at a record speed of 69 mph, did not brake or take any other evasive action to avoid the truck, which was traveling in front of him at approximately 11 mph.” Was passing through.” a report.

After the crash, the car drifted sideways until it came to rest about 1,680 feet from where it collided with the semitrailer.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from NPR. Musk abolished the company’s media and public relations department four years ago.

Court documents in the case were intended to remain sealed, but became temporarily available on the Palm Beach County Court website on Wednesday, the Associated Press reports. They have since been removed.

The lawsuit was filed by Banner’s wife Kim Banner, who has accused Tesla of gross negligence and willful misconduct.

In the decision, Scott said Banner’s crash is similar to Tesla’s first Autopilot-related death in 2016. In that case, a Model S also collided with a semi-truck, cutting off the top of the vehicle and killing the driver.

At the time, Tesla addressed the fatal crash in a blog post, writing: “Neither Autopilot nor the driver saw the white part of the tractor trailer against the brightly lit sky, so the brakes were not applied.” “Due to its position across the road and the extremely rare circumstances of the impact, the Model S passed beneath the trailer, causing the bottom of the trailer to impact the Model S’s windshield.”

According to Reuters, Scott said the company “made strong public statements and engaged in a marketing strategy that portrayed the products as autonomous” despite evidence that this was flawed.

Florida’s decision comes after Tesla’s legal victory in California. In October, a judge there said Tesla’s driver-assistance software was not to blame in a car crash that killed a driver and seriously injured two passengers.

No new hearing date has been set for the Palm Beach case.

