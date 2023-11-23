Judge orders detention of two defendants in high-end brothel case

Two men accused of running brothels in Boston and Virginia will remain behind bars for now, a magistrate judge ruled Wednesday after a detention hearing.

Han Lee, the alleged leader of a high-end brothel network, and Junmyung Lee, whom investigators say was recruited by Han Lee, both agreed to a detention offer from prosecutors but can still seek release at a later date Are.

In their memo arguing for the defendants’ detention, prosecutors cited the lead Homeland Security Investigations agent in the case, who discovered large sums of money tied to brothels, the detailed ledgers kept by Han Li, and the way Han Li Gave instructions to sex workers, described him. Inside and outside of many apartments.

According to investigators, the clientele of high-end brothels have not been named but include politicians, business executives, doctors, military members and government contractors with security clearances.

A detention hearing for the third man arrested as part of the alleged scheme, James Lee, has not yet been scheduled. The three men are charged with conspiring to persuade, induce, entice, and compel one or more persons to travel in interstate or foreign commerce to engage in prostitution.

According to prosecutors’ memo, Han Li hid more than $1 million in income from the brothel network she ran through money orders, cash deposits and account transfers.

In her Cambridge apartment, investigators said they found $22,000 in cash, multiple laptops and sixteen cell phones, as well as a “huge quantity” of condoms, lingerie and pregnancy test kits – all of which were allegedly used for the brothel business. Were.

“I believe Hahn’s financial and business record-keeping was impeccable,” the Homeland Security investigator wrote in an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the ledgers detail the timing of appointments for each woman at various brothel locations located in luxury apartments as well as the earnings of those women.

“Next to the ledger were envelopes containing large amounts of cash and handwritten notes containing the women’s stage names and an accounting of their earnings,” the affidavit states.

During the execution of a search warrant on November 8, investigators said they “recovered several Asian women” who had “advertised under their respective stage names for commercial sex” on two websites allegedly operated by Han Li. .

Through a search of one of the women’s cell phones, investigators said they found messages from Han Li, including “house rules” for the women while they were working at Han Li’s various brothel locations. .

The rules detail how women should not go out wearing heavy makeup, how they must be “mindful of their neighbors” and warn them not to talk on the phone in apartment complex hallways.

Han Lee reportedly wrote to the women, “Keeping your word keeps everyone safe.”

Create an account on CNN.com for more CNN news and newsletters

Source: www.bing.com