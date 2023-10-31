Judge in Sam Bankman-Fried trial blocks 'Going Infinite' excerpt as 'unacceptable hearsay'

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan shielded the jury on Monday from an excerpt from Michael Lewis’s new book, “Going Infinite,” about FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Kaplan sided with the prosecution’s objection and called the conversations included in Lewis’s “Letter to the Jury” as prejudicial hearsay.

“Michael Lewis’s book describes a conversation, the source of which is the defendant,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon. “we consider [it] A false acquittal and unacceptable hearsay.”

But the jury will never know what the judge didn’t want to hear. That’s by design. Kaplan made the call during a sidebar discussion, talking about the nine women and three men who would soon decide Bankman-Fried’s fate.

If convicted on all seven fraud, conspiracy and money laundering charges, he could face up to 115 years in prison. He has declared himself innocent.

Bankman-Fried is accused of stealing billions of dollars of customer funds from his now bankrupt exchange, FTX, through his now-defunct trading firm Alameda Research. He is also accused of lying to Alameda’s lenders and to FTX’s customers and investors.

Lewis’s book contains a dialogue between Sam Bankman-Fried and Nishad Singh, the former head of engineering at FTX, who pleaded guilty to crimes related to its collapse and has agreed to cooperate with investigators. This follows FTX’s meteoric rise last November.

In the section that lead defense attorney Mark Cohen wanted to share in court, Singh was asking Bankman-Fried what she should tell Zane Tackett, then head of institutional sales for FTX. Bankman-Fried reportedly said, “I don’t think we did anything wrong”, to which Singh responded, “That’s not good enough.”

Sassoon’s objection came before Bankman-Freed’s attorney replayed the chat. She requested a sidebar meeting because she anticipated that Cohen’s questions were likely to guide Bankman-Fried’s fading memory about the topic.

Typically, statements made by defendants testifying at trial are not considered hearsay, said Daniel C. Silva, a former assistant U.S. attorney and Buchalter shareholder. decrypt, However, because the conversation was not offered “to refute any express or implied allegation,” it was not allowed under court rules, he said.

“In this example, SBF was offering [that] This was his mental state at that time, Silva said. However, Silva said Kaplan’s decision showed that he “agrees with the U.S. Attorney’s Office – that there was something more reflective, thoughtful and, in truth, manufactured” about Bankman-Fried’s comments.

The Big Fox

Lewis’s recent article on Bankman-Fried did not get its day in court on Monday. But Sassoon highlights a new book, “The Numbers Go Up” Bloomberg News Reporter Zeke Fox, when he tried to force Bankman-Fried into a verbal corner on the witness stand.

At one point, Sassoon approached Bankman-Fried and handed her the book. During her ordeal, she returned to Fox’s text to refresh her memory of Bankman-Fried – to no avail. For example, Sassoon directed the one-time CEO to page 226, when he said he did not recall telling Fox about the risks associated with Alameda’s move to repay lenders.

Sassoon referenced Fox’s book several times Monday. And its performance compared to “Going Infinite” was noted by Matthew Goldstein. new York Times-An observation that eventually spread across crypto Twitter.

During cross-examination, Sassoon seized on other interviews Bankman-Fried gave in the wake of the FTX wipeout, including statements to George Stephanopoulos and Andrew Ross Sorkin on Good Morning America. new York Times,

“I think you said you wanted to go over there and tell what you know?” Sassoon asked.

“Mm-hmm,” Bankman-Fried responded.

While Bankman-Fried once tapped journalists to extol his crypto empire — and explain its eventual collapse — he seemed less confident of the press’s ability to hold his words on the witness stand. “I disagreed with basically every article that was written about me,” Bankman-Fried said after the FTX breakup.

