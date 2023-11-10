Judge in Alaska upholds Biden administration approval for Giant Willow oil-drilling project

Juneau, Alaska (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday upheld the Biden administration’s approval for the Giant Willow oil-drilling project on Alaska’s remote North Slope, a decision that environmental groups vowed to swiftly fight. .

U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason rejected a request by a grassroots Iñupiat group and environmentalists to void the project’s approval, and she dismissed their claims against Willow, which is located in a federally designated National Petroleum Reserve. Is in Alaska. The administration’s approval of Willow in March angered environmentalists, who accused the president of going back on his pledge to tackle climate change.

The company behind the project, ConocoPhillips Alaska, has the right to develop its leases in the reserve “subject to appropriate restrictions and mitigation measures imposed by the federal government,” Gleason wrote. He said the options analyzed by the US Bureau of Land Management as part of its review were consistent with the policy objectives for the petroleum reserve and the stated purpose and need of the Willow Project.

The groups suing the project raised concerns about planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from Willow and argued that federal agencies failed to consider that increased emissions from the project could harm polar bears, Arctic ringed seals And how that could affect ice-dependent species like bearded seals. Which are already facing disruptions due to climate change.

Gleason said an agency environmental review properly analyzed the project’s “indirect and cumulative” greenhouse gas emissions impacts.

Eric Graefe, an attorney for Earthjustice who represented several environmental groups in one of the cases, called the verdict disappointing and said an appeal was planned.

Bridget Sorianos, an attorney for the Trustees of Alaska who represents Sovereign Inupiat for the Living Arctic and environmental groups in the second lawsuit, called Gleason’s decision “not only for our clients but for those who care about the climate and future generations.” Bad news for anyone,” he said.

“There is too much at stake to hide the harm this project will cause,” Sorianos said. “We look forward to working with our customers today and in the weeks, months and years to come to protect the Arctic from this destructive project.”

The project has widespread political support in Alaska. But climate activists said allowing it to proceed is a major violation of President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to stop new oil drilling on federal lands. The administration’s actions alienated and angered some supporters, particularly youth activists, who started a TikTok campaign to protest the project before it was approved.

ConocoPhillips Alaska had proposed five drilling sites, but the Bureau of Land Management approved three, saying it would include a total of 199 wells. The project could produce 180,000 barrels of oil per day at its peak. The use of that oil would produce the equivalent of at least 263 million tons (239 million metric tons) of greenhouse gas emissions over Willow’s estimated 30-year life.

The administration has defended its climate record, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland earlier this year called Willow “a very long and complex and difficult decision,” noting that ConocoPhillips has long had interests in the region near Alaska. There are leases and regulators have tried to balance drilling. Rights for a project whose scope was narrow.

Interior declined to comment Thursday on Gleason’s decision.

Connor Dunn, vice president of the Willow project for ConocoPhillips Alaska, said in court documents that it was “highly unlikely” that Willow would proceed if the administration’s approval was revoked.

Dunn said many of the company’s leases in the area date back to 1999 and are at risk of expiring by Sept. 1, 2029, if oil is not produced by then. There is no guarantee that the company, which had invested about $925 million in Willow as of July, will get extensions on its leases, he said.

In April, Gleason rejected efforts by ConocoPhillips Alaska to halt cold-weather construction work while the lawsuit was pending, including mining gravel and using it for the road leading to the project. That work was finished in May.

Following Gleason’s decision Thursday, the company said it intends to move forward with construction plans this winter.

Ereck Isakson, president of ConocoPhillips Alaska, said Willow “underwent nearly five years of rigorous regulatory review and environmental analysis, including extensive public engagement from the communities closest to the project site. Now we look forward to making this project a reality and “We want to help Alaska communities realize the broad benefits of responsible energy development.”

The project has been stuck in litigation for years.

An earlier authorization by Willow, issued in 2020 during the Trump administration, called for ConocoPhillips to be allowed to establish three drill sites, with two more sites proposed by the company likely to be considered later.

But Gleason set it aside in 2021 after discovering that the federal review underpinning the decision was flawed and did not include mitigation measures for polar bears. The decision led to a new environmental analysis and the Biden administration’s greenlight in March for what Justice Department lawyers said was a scaled-down version that addressed the concerns raised by Gleason.

Many Alaska Natives on the North Slope and groups associated with the region have argued that willow is economically important to their communities. Republican Governor Mike Dunleavy, the state’s bipartisan congressional delegation and labor unions have touted Willow as a job creator in a state where major existing oil fields are aging and production is much lower than before.

“Today’s decision gives us hope for our collective future on the North Slope and in Alaska,” said Ngaruk Harcharek, president of Voice of the Arctic Inupiat, a group whose members include most of the North Slope region’s leaders. “Moving forward, we hope that the Biden administration and key decision makers in Congress will listen to the voices of the people who know these lands better than anyone else: the North Slope Inupiat.”

Some Alaska Natives in Nuiksut, the community closest to the project, have expressed concerns about impacts to their subsistence lifestyle and say their concerns have been ignored.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com