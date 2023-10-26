Judge imposes $10,000 fine in Trump's NY civil fraud case despite latest objections from lawyers

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge on Thursday reaffirmed Donald Trump’s $10,000 fine over comments he made outside the courtroom during Trump’s New York civil business fraud trial, after the former president’s lawyers argued the fine was unreasonable. And was unconstitutional.

Judge Arthur Engoron fined Trump on Wednesday after finding that his comments to TV cameras outside the courtroom violated a limited restraining order. It prohibits participants in the trial from publicly commenting on the judge’s staff.

Outside the courthouse on Wednesday, the Republican presidential nominee complained that Engerone, a Democrat, is “a very partisan judge and the one person sitting next to him is probably even more partisan.”

The words came after one of Trump’s lawyers complained that morning about the judge’s chief law clerk — the same one whom Trump had disparaged a few weeks earlier in a social media post that led to the sanctions order.

Trump, called on the witness stand Wednesday to explain his comments about the man with the judge, said he was talking not about the clerk but about Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who was at the time Were testifying.

On Wednesday, Engoron called Trump’s argument “not credible”, noting that the clerk is closer to him than to the witness stand.

Trump’s lawyers insisted again Thursday that Trump was talking about Cohen. “We’re doing very well, the facts speak very loudly,” attorney Christopher Keese said immediately after Trump mentioned the man sitting next to the judge. He is a completely discredited witness” – a reference to Cohen.

Kiese argued that this meant the person “with” the judge was also Cohen, and asked Angron to reconsider the fine. Kiese also argued that if the judge ruled that the comments were actually about the clerk, the fine would violate Trump’s First Amendment rights.

“His business is being attacked, and he is entitled to comment objectively on what he thinks in open court,” Kissey said.

Angoron was cool to the constitutional argument: “I don’t think it’s infringing on anyone’s First Amendment rights to protect my employees,” he explained. But he agreed to investigate the full comments and reconsider the fine.

He later decided to stick it out, citing “a brief but clear transition” between the judge as well as the mention of the man and the comment about the “discredited witness”.

Angoron said, “To me it was a clear change from one person to another, and I think the person originally mentioned was my clerk.”

Trump was not in court Thursday. He has volunteered and participated in several other days.

The case involves a lawsuit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed last year against Trump, his company and top officials. The Democratic attorney general said Trump and his businesses have consistently lied about their assets in financial statements they provided to banks, insurers and others. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

Before trial, Engoron found that Trump, Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and other defendants committed years of fraudulent filings with financial statements.

The civil suit relates to allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsification of business records. James is demanding a $250 million fine and a ban on Trump from doing business in New York.

Angoron had already ordered that a court-appointed receiver take control of some Trump companies, throwing future oversight of Trump Tower and other major properties into question. An appeals court has blocked enforcement of that aspect of the Angoron decision, at least for now.

Source: apnews.com