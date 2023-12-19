Judge criticizes Trump's expert witness as he refuses to file fraud lawsuit again

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has lost his latest bid to end the business fraud trial he faced in New York while campaigning to recapture the White House.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued a written decision on Monday, rejecting the Republicans’ latest request to rule in their favor in the suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

And in doing so, the judge rejected the credibility of one of Trump’s expert witnesses in the trial, a professor who testified that he saw no fraud in the former president’s financial statements.

The lawsuit focuses on allegations that Trump and other company executives overstated their wealth and inflated the value of their assets to secure loans and close business deals.

In a three-page decision, Engoron wrote that the “most glaring” flaw of Trump’s argument was to assume that testimony provided by Eli Bartow, an accounting professor at New York University, and other expert witnesses would be accepted by the court as ” Will be “true and accurate.”

“Bartov is a tenured professor, but the only thing his testimony proves is that for a million or so dollars, some experts will say exactly what you want them to say,” Angoron wrote.

Bartov, who was paid about $900,000 for his work on the trial, said in an email that the judge had mischaracterized his testimony.

Trump defended himself, calling Angoron’s comments about Bartov “a major insult to a man of impeccable character and qualifications” as he criticized the judge’s decision.

“Judge Angoron challenged the highly respected expert witness for receiving fees, which is standard and accepted practice for expert witnesses,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

During testimony earlier this month, Bartow refuted the attorney general’s claims that Trump’s financial statements were filled with fraudulently inflated values ​​for signature properties like his Trump Tower penthouse and his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Were.

Bartov stated that “there is no evidence of any accounting fraud.”

But Engoron said in his ruling Monday that he had already ruled that Trump’s financial statements contained “numerous obvious errors.”

“By stubbornly attempting to justify every misrepresentation, Professor Bartov lost all credibility,” the judge wrote.

In an email to the Associated Press, Bartov said he never “remotely implied” in the trial that Trump’s financial statements were “accurate in every respect”, only that the errors were unintentional and there was “no evidence of concealment or falsification.” There was no evidence.”

Bartov also argued that he billed Trump at his standard rate.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Jan. 11 in Manhattan.

,

Associated Press reporter Michael Sisak in New York contributed to this story.

Source: apnews.com