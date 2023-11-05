Judge blocks two South Jersey ‘phantom’ campaigns for the Legislature

In a case that will call into question the legality of a significant campaign finance “reform” enacted this year, a Superior Court judge on Friday froze the assets of a suspicious campaign account that has so-called. Phantom candidates were promoted. Legislature.

Judge Michael Blee ordered that Jersey Freedom, listed as an independent expenditure group, make no further election expenditures.

However, the ruling came five days before the Nov. 7 election and will not bar any campaign mailers or TV ads that were paid for and distributed before Friday’s ruling. The matter was first reported by the New Jersey Globe, a political website.

The rise of ‘phantom candidates’ in South Jersey

The issue was the emergence of independent candidates in two key races, the 2nd Legislative District, which includes parts of Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, and the 4th Legislative District, in Gloucester and Camden Counties. The two are seen as battleground races in next Tuesday’s election, where all 120 seats in the Legislature will be on the ballot.

Republican officials accused Jersey Freedom of listing and promoting “phantom” candidates who have little or no political profile, with the sole purpose of defeating the established Republican Senate candidates, incumbent state senators Vince Polistina and Christopher Del Borrello in the 2nd District. To snatch votes from. , who is seeking the 4th District seat in a hotly contested race against Democratic Assemblyman Paul Moriarity.

In one example, it appears that 62-year-old state Senate candidate Giuseppe Costanzo of Clementon has not voted in the past decade and most recently before entering the race under the banner of “Conservative South Jersey” on the 4th of June. Had reactivated his voting privileges in. According to Republican legal filings in the case, the district race. The Republican filing said one of the people circulating petitions for Costanzo was the daughter of a close political ally of Moriarity.

“I think those independent candidates were portrayed as spoilers who had no intention of holding office if elected,” said Jason Cena, a Red Bank lawyer who represents the Republican State Committee and the Polistina and Del Borello campaigns. Not there.”

The Army also alleged that Jersey Freedom, which listed a Queens, New York, post office box as its address, had to verify that they were an established group before formally filing paperwork. Started spending money on behalf of the candidates.

Jersey Freedom also listed incomplete or fraudulent addresses with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, nor did they disclose who raised the money, the Army said. The group reported no donations in its filing with ELEC on October 27, but listed a debt of $35,226 owed to a Maryland company for direct mail costs.

Bligh’s decision was praised across the political spectrum, from Republican leaders to progressive activists who have long struggled to combat the rise of “dark money” independent groups whose presence dominates each passing campaign. Has increased with the cycle.

“Democrats have been caught using dirty tactics and dark money to try to trick voters into supporting imaginary candidates for office,” state Senate Republican leader Anthony Bucco said in a statement. “Today’s decision by the Superior Court is a victory for election integrity and voters who deserve to know that their ballots were counted.”

Antoinette Miles, interim director of the New Jersey Working Families Party, expressed similar sentiments, but without pointing a finger at Democrats.

“New Jersey voters deserve fair elections where they can make decisions based on the issues and not be manipulated or duped into supporting proxy candidates by dark money groups,” he said in a statement.

A flaw in the Election Transparency Act

But the case also highlights a loophole in the Election Transparency Act, the sweeping campaign finance reform pushed by Democratic leadership and signed by Governor Murphy earlier this year.

The legislation was widely criticized by progressive and civic groups for greatly increasing the size of campaign contributions and creating new “housekeeping accounts”, further increasing the campaign warchests of each party’s leaders.

Defenders of the new law deflected criticism by pointing to another “reform” provision that would require some independent expenditure groups to disclose donations of $7,500 or more for the first time. It was heralded as a historic moment in transparency.

But less attention was paid to the loophole that exempted these groups from reporting those donations (and expenditures) 13 days before the election. Other campaigns and political action committees are required to report donations and expenditures within 48 hours in the final two weeks of the contest.

That loophole allows groups like Jersey Freedom to keep their campaign spending secret during races.

In a white paper analysis published in September, interim ELEC Executive Director Joe Donohue called the new independent expenditure reporting requirements “inadequate” and recommended reducing the contribution limit from $7,500 to $5,000 and eliminating the 13-day pre-Election Day exemption .

