JPMorgan's top chart guru says prepare for the S&P 500 to drop 23% and the US economy to sink into recession by mid-2024.

JPMorgan’s chart guru says the S&P 500 is likely to fall 23% to 3,500 points by mid-2024.

Jason Hunter, the bank’s technology strategy chief, believes a US recession is very likely.

Hunter believes cash and Treasury bonds are safer bets than stocks today.

Prepare for the S&P 500 to drop 23% and enter a recession by next summer, JPMorgan’s top chart guru has warned.

Jason Hunter told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday that the stock market is mistakenly pricing in a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, where the Federal Reserve succeeds in suppressing inflation without causing a recession. But investors will soon realize the outlook is darker than they thought, the bank’s technology strategy chief said, triggering a selloff in stocks.

“You find your way into a bear market that eventually leads to a recession,” Hunter said, pointing to the currently inverted yield curve as a reliable indicator of economic pain. “Indeed, the odds are stacked in favor of a hard landing.”

The Fed has raised interest rates from near zero last spring to 5% today to curb historic inflation. Many stock investors are betting that the US central bank will cut rates next year, which would boost asset prices and spur growth. However, they may be too optimistic as the Fed is unlikely to ease its monetary policy until the economy calms down.

“We have to go slow,” Hunter said. “That’s what will enable the Fed to start easing in the second half of the year.”

“The market is going to be an important test of whether inertia will lead to a recession or not,” he added. “Stocks should retreat.”

Hunter said the benchmark S&P 500 index was likely to fall to a “low” in 2022, hitting 3,500 by the middle of next year. He said his signaling algorithms are already flashing red, suggesting investors should reduce their stock positions and start hedging. He said cash and 2- or 5-year Treasuries seem much safer to him than equities today.

More positively, Hunter suggested stocks could hit new highs in 2025, boosted by low interest rates.

Wall Street strategists are divided on where the market goes from here. For example, Lori Calvasina, head of RBC’s U.S. equity strategy, told Yahoo Finance on Monday that the S&P 500 could hit a record high of 5,300 points next year.

Source: www.businessinsider.com