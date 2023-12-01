JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon says he's not afraid of China, but would leave if the US government asked him to

JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon told the NYT’s DealBook conference that the bank would leave China if ordered to.

According to CNBC, Dimon said that an invasion of Taiwan would mean “all bets are off”.

Despite this, he pointed to China’s “terrible demographics” and said he was not “afraid” of China.

The Wall Street giant would abandon its business interests in the country if ordered, the JPMorgan boss told The New York Times’ DealBook conference, warning that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would mean “all bets are off.”

“If the U.S. government forces me to leave China, I’m leaving China. If there’s a war in Taiwan, you’re off all bets,” Dimon said in remarks at The New York Times’ DealBook conference. Reported by CNBC ,

He expressed skepticism about whether China would move to invade Taiwan, and called for greater diplomatic engagement between the US and China to prevent this.

He said, “Nobody thinks this is going to happen… It could happen. It would be really bad for the world and for China.”

Tension between China and Taiwan, which China considers a separate province. are increasing , China has increased military pressure on Taiwan without attacking.

This poses a challenge for companies like JPMorgan, which has been active in China for a century expanded its presence There in recent years.

The Wall Street giant has business ties with some major Chinese companies fashion brand sheen and social media giants ByteDance – which has been at the center of a diplomatic controversy over allegations over its video-sharing platform TikTok There is a threat to national security ,

Like other Western businesses, it too is having to thread the needle amid the growing rivalry between the US and China, as the Biden administration ushers in a new Ban on export of advanced microchips To prevent China’s AI companies from competing with its Silicon Valley rivals.

Dimon said he still thinks the United States has the upper hand in the geopolitical conflict. Pointing to the country, he said, “I am not afraid of China.” Lack of allies and “terrible demographics” The reason being that America was in a better position than its rival.

China is facing a demographic crisis due to the increasing age, the country needs to find a way to provide predictable care 400 million elderly people This is expected to happen by 2040.

JPMorgan declined to comment when contacted by Business Insider.

Source: www.businessinsider.com