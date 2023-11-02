JPMorgan's Dimon warns Fed's inflation war will shake markets - and signal threats to US economy

Jamie Dimon expects the Federal Reserve’s war against inflation to shake the market at some point.

“I personally believe that at some point it will send the markets into a tailspin,” JPMorgan’s CEO said Wednesday, referring to the Fed’s efforts to stem price rises by raising borrowing costs and reducing the U.S. money supply. told Yahoo Finance. “You’ll see a little bit of volatility in the markets.”

Dimon suggested that recent volatility in Treasuries may be heightened, as liquidity has deteriorated and there has not yet been “real pressure” in the overnight and repurchase-agreement or “repo” markets.

The bank chief also warned that the Federal Reserve may not raise interest rates further, after raising them from near zero to 5% since the beginning of last year. He underlined the risk that inflation proves more stable than expected after more than a decade of easy money and reckless government spending, and the central bank may have to raise rates further.

“I think there’s too much deficit financing, and that could cause long-term rates to rise and remain high, and inflation to last a little bit longer,” he said.

Dimon cautioned that higher rates could spell trouble for unprepared businesses. JPMorgan acquired First Republic this spring after being overlooked by the regional lender and many of its peers.

“Warren Buffett talks about when the tide goes out – you’ll see a lot of people swimming naked,” Dimon said. “They had underlying interest-rate exposures that they didn’t understand, they couldn’t afford the double whammy of stagflation or bad real estate, or something like that.”

The billionaire banker also warned that current geopolitical issues should be a serious concern for investors.

“Ukraine, Israel, war, death, there are free nations in Europe,” he said, adding that international tensions are affecting global trade, alliances and US-China relations. “I would put it in the category of concern.”

Dimon said these conflicts could decide whether US growth will decline and unemployment will rise, or the country will escape the headache of inflation with minimal consequences.

“It will have an impact on the economy and could determine whether the economy goes into a hard landing or a soft landing,” Dimon said. “Hopefully these things will go down, but that may not be the case.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com