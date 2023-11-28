JPMorgan says US minority-owned businesses have $1.3 trillion growth potential

By Nupur Anand

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Minority-owned mid-sized U.S. businesses have $1.3 trillion of untapped revenue potential annually, JPMorgan Chase found in a study on a segment where major lenders are chasing growth.

The study notes that these minority-owned business enterprises represent approximately 30% of the middle market but generate only 20% of total revenue and closing this gap could boost the economy.

“Medium-sized businesses are critical to the health of our economy and communities and closing this gap could be a huge opportunity,” Terry Hill, co-head of emerging middle markets at JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, told Reuters.

The largest US lender JPMorgan is looking to serve the region by drawing on expertise from its corporate and investment banking businesses, while Bank of America plans to double its middle-market dealmaking team.

The report identified diversely owned businesses that are run by Blacks, Latinos, Asians, other people of color, women and veterans. “There are approximately 300,000 medium-sized businesses across the United States that generate $13 trillion in annual revenues and employ more than 40 million people,” the report said.

It said some of these medium-sized businesses have faced difficulty accessing capital, obtaining the right information and creating suitable business plans compared to their counterparts.

The study was conducted by Next Street, a consulting firm, which analyzed data from the middle market segment focusing on firms that generate annual revenues anywhere between $11 million to $500 million.

JPMorgan is strengthening its commercial and industrial banking business by expanding into new areas and increasing its headcount.

The bank’s broad commercial bank has approximately 25,000 customers, including medium-sized businesses and corporations, government entities and nonprofits, and more than 33,000 real estate investors or owners.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com