November 24, 2023
JPMorgan says unsecured loans to mainland Chinese developers a 'risky move'


According to JPMorgan Chase, any move by China to allow banks to provide unsecured loans to qualified developers “would be a risky move” for lenders.

Such a measure “would be negative for banks as it would increase concerns about national service exposure and credit risk in the medium term,” analysts including Katherine Lei and Carl Chan said in a note. Furthermore, implementation “will be challenging, as banks may circumvent such guidance due to credit risk concerns”.

China is considering allowing some builders to make loans without any collateral, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, which could potentially free up capital to repay loans.

The unprecedented move would be part of a package of new measures to ease China’s ongoing asset crisis, which has seen multiple defaults and sparked fears of contagion in financial markets.

A construction worker signs a steel beam during an event at JPMorgan Chase’s new global headquarters building, 270 Park Avenue, in New York, US, on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

Officials are also reportedly finalizing a draft list of 50 developers eligible for financial assistance that includes Country Garden Holdings and Sino-Ocean Group.

While the development boosted property shares as well as the broader China market on Thursday, shares fell again on Friday.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of developer shares retreated more than 2 percent on Friday, while a broader index of Chinese shares traded in Hong Kong fell as much as 1.8 percent.

Bank shares remain under pressure as the latest reports raised investor concerns about their profitability and asset quality.

Chinese lenders have been grappling with shrinking margins and rising bad loans as authorities braced to prop up the struggling economy and prevent risks spilling over from the sluggish property sector.

JPMorgan suggests going long assets stocks and shorting banks if the report on unsecured loans eventually comes out.

While continued positive news flow may support property stocks in the short term, it may not be sustainable, analysts warned.

He said private developers may get more liquidity support only selectively and conditionally.

Source: www.scmp.com

