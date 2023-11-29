JPMorgan says S&P 500 will fall next year amid ‘challenging macro backdrop’

Not everyone is predicting the stock will rise in 2024.

A new outlook from JPMorgan’s (JPM) global equity strategy team forecasts the S&P 500 (^GSPC) will end 2024 at 4,200, a decline of about 8% from the benchmark, released Wednesday.

JPMorgan’s equity strategists, led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, wrote in the team’s 2024 outlook release: “In the absence of rapid easing from the Fed, we see a bullish outlook for equities at a time when consumer sentiment will soften over the next year.” Expect a more challenging macro backdrop, when investor positions and sentiment have mostly reversed.” on Wednesday.

“Equities are now significantly valued with volatility near historic lows, while geopolitical and political risks remain elevated.”

JPMorgan’s call is significantly lower than most other Wall Street strategists. Even Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson, a well-known bearish over the past several years, expects the S&P 500 to reach 4,500 in late 2024.

In Wilson’s 2024 outlook, he forecasts the earnings boom will continue in 2024, with earnings per share rising 7%. since last year. JPMorgan is not as optimistic about earnings, which is typically a key driver of stock performance.

JPMorgan believes S&P 500 earnings will grow 2% to 3% over the past year, resulting in earnings per share of $225 in 2024. The firm says other targets for higher earnings reflect an economy that is in “early-cycle” or “inter-cycle.” Cycle,” pointing to the growing narrative that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate-raising campaign will end without a recession.

But Lacos-Bujas points out that household savings are falling, borrowing costs for both consumers and corporates have reached multi-decade highs and global demand is slowing amid deflation.

“For this reason, we are assuming another year of below-trend earnings growth with sequentially slowing revenue growth rates, no margin expansion, and low shareholder payouts,” the JPMorgan team wrote.

While many on Wall Street believe earnings could be unchanged, JPMorgan sides with economists who have highlighted the high cost of debt that will ultimately slow the US economy in 2024. A new report from the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday indicated that a recession is already underway.

Recent comments from JPMorgan management teams during the earnings call reflected the worsening outlook for both consumers and the cost of credit. According to work by JPMorgan, sentiment about the cost of capital has not been this low since the great financial crisis.

“In the absence of significant monetary or fiscal policy support, we see consensus growth assumptions at this point [as] More hope than realistic,” the JPMorgan team wrote.

JPMorgan’s graph shows sentiment on both consumers and credit is declining. (JPMorgan Global Equity Macro Research)

