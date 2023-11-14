JPMorgan says Frank founder Charlie Javis's 'army' of 77 defense lawyers is overbilling in cases against him – and the bank must pay the $5.4m bill

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it is being overbilled by an “army” of lawyers working for Charlie Javis, accused of defrauding the bank in a $175 million purchase of its college-loan-planning site. Is accused of giving.

A team of three law firms is working on Javis’ defense, with a total of 77 attorneys representing him, the bank said in a filing in Delaware Chancery Court, which was made public Monday. His lead lawyer, Alex Spiro, is charging the bank $2,025 an hour to defend him against both criminal charges and the bank’s lawsuit over the deal, unsealed filings show.

While Javis has blamed the bank for rejecting JPMorgan’s fees of $830,000 out of a total of $5.4 million billed by her lawyers, the bank is complaining that she is seeking reimbursement for legal work that the judge Is not subject to orders.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathleen St. J. McCormick ruled in May that JPMorgan was obligated to cover Javis’s legal bills under the September 2021 merger agreement through which it acquired his company, Frank. The deal made him managing director and head of student solutions at the bank.

Spiro – who is known for representing Elon Musk in several high-profile disputes – did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment on the bank’s filing.

JPMorgan sued Javis and another Frank executive, Olivier Amar, in December, saying it discovered they had grossly inflated the number of clients at the startup.

In April, both were charged with fraud by Manhattan federal prosecutors, who said they falsified information to make it appear that the company had 4.25 million customers when it actually had fewer than 300,000. The bank laid off Frank soon after the lawsuit was filed. Both Javis and Amar have pleaded innocent. They each face a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison if convicted of the most serious fraud charges.

The bank said in February that Javis should pay its lawyers from the $21 million it made from the Frank deal. It was later suggested that she was trying to hide assets by transferring millions previously held at JPMorgan into shell company accounts. The bank has also complained about the billing practices of its lawyers.

Javis has complained that prosecutors have seized his assets as part of the criminal case. He said his initial transfer from JPMorgan came after the bank placed him on administrative leave in September 2022. “She no longer wanted to remain at the bank with an entity that was retaliating against her and baselessly accusing her of serious misdeeds,” Javis’ lawyers said in a filing. April court filing.

The case is Javis v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, 2022-1179, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

