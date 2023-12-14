JPMorgan says Ethereum will outperform Bitcoin next year and regain market share in crypto

JPMorgan analysts expect Ethereum to outperform Bitcoin next year.

He said the proposed network upgrade could act as a catalyst to increase market share.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan is also less bullish on Bitcoin’s price than others on Wall Street.

According to analysts at JPMorgan, a potential network upgrade for Ethereum could be bullish for the crypto next year.

In their crypto outlook for 2024, they see Ethereum overtaking Bitcoin and gaining market share.

“While we remain cautious on overall crypto markets in 2024, we are looking for Ethereum to outperform Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies next year with the help of the upcoming EIP-4844 upgrade or protodunk sharding,” he wrote on Wednesday.

“Protodunksharding” is essentially a proposal to reduce transaction costs and boost the number of transactions per second.

Those changes could serve as a catalyst for Ethereum to regain its share in the crypto market by improving network activity.

“We believe Ethereum will reassert itself and regain market share within the crypto ecosystem over the next year,” the analysts wrote.

Ethereum has surged nearly 90% since January, riding the wave of crypto comeback this year. The currency is now at $2,270. But its gains have lagged behind Bitcoin, which has surged nearly 154%.

The rally has largely been fueled by optimism that a spot bitcoin ETF will soon receive regulatory approval. But JPMorgan analysts are more skeptical about bullish bets on Bitcoin.

Crypto optimists believe that spot ETF approval will improve liquidity and lower the barrier to entry for more investors to invest in Bitcoin without owning the currency. However, JPMorgan believes that it is not so much new capital that will flow into crypto as it is money reinvested from other crypto assets.

The halving event taking place in April next year is also adding to the excitement in Bitcoin, which reduces the supply of the currency and drives up the price. But JPMorgan analysts’ more bearish view is that the quad event has been “well factored” into the current price, and the currency will not accelerate further after the decline.

“We instead expect the hash rate to decline by about 20% after the halving as miners in higher cost locations or with less efficient hardware will be forced to exit the market,” they wrote. “This scenario would be more consistent with a Bitcoin price of around $35k following a halving.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com