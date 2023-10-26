JPMorgan says bond market is acting like 1969, when rising yields preceded recession

JPMorgan said the rise in long-term Treasury yields mirrors the 1969 Fed tightening cycle.

That year, yields rose for three months after the last Fed interest rate hike.

The trend ended with the recession, and today’s yields may only stop climbing if a recession arrives.

With the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates on hold since July, the rise in long-term Treasury yields is not a typical market reaction, according to JPMorgan.

In a note on Wednesday, analysts pointed out that in the past 12 Fed tightening cycles, bond markets generally went through a bullish phase – when short-term rates fall faster than long-term rates – after the last rate hike.

But 1969 saw a recession, when long-term yields rose faster than short-term yields. And the current bond market is mirroring this unusual pattern, as a historic Treasury debacle has pushed yields on both the 10-year note and 30-year bond above the 5% mark.

With markets largely believing that July’s quarter-point increase is the last of this cycle, lessons can be learned from 1969.

“That said, in the 1969 cycle, the recession following the last uptick began three months after that last uptick, which suggests that the current recession may continue unless there are clear signs of deceleration in growth,” JPMorgan said.

So far, signs of a recession have been masked by consistently strong economic data, with third quarter gross domestic product growing at the fastest pace in two years.

JPMorgan also noted that the recession that followed the tightening cycle of 1969 had a relatively modest impact on the earnings of S&P 500 companies.

“In terms of risk assets, once recession signals start to emerge and using the 1969 US recession as a guide, the picture we get is equity market declines up to six months after the start of the recession. “, but then recover rapidly,” the analysts added.

