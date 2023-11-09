JPMorgan rejects bullish argument for Bitcoin, calling crypto rally overdue

The latest crypto rally is “rather excessive,” JPMorgan wrote in a note this week.

The potential launch of a Bitcoin spot ETF in the US is unlikely to bring in new capital.

Meanwhile, analysts said next year’s Bitcoin halving event has already been priced in.

With high hopes that Bitcoin could eventually move towards a new high, long-term investors are accumulating the token at historic levels.

Still, bullish factors in crypto — like the impending approval of spot ETFs and the upcoming halving of the coin — may have little impact on the token, JPMorgan analysts wrote on Wednesday.

In fact, the crypto’s recent rally is “too extreme,” he said. Over the past month, Bitcoin has surged 32% as the SEC moves closer to approving the first Bitcoin spot ETF in the US. Investment giants such as BlackRock and Fidelity are leading efforts to set up such funds.

But while crypto-enthusiasts have touted the ETF as a way to introduce Bitcoin to Wall Street’s more traditional investors, JPMorgan analysts are unconvinced that it will bring new capital into the sector.

Instead, spot ETFs will attract investments from existing bitcoin products, such as Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, futures ETFs, and bitcoin mining companies, which aggregate tokens.

“We hypothesize this shift to be a relative value trade as many of the Bitcoin products above trade at premiums or very low discounts compared to the past,” the note said.

JPMorgan said that as far as new investors are concerned, spot ETFs existing in other countries have failed to attract impressive interest. The largest physically-backed Bitcoin fund, the Purpose Bitcoin ETF, has been relatively flat since its launch in 2021.

Analysts also noted that the SEC authorization of spot ETFs – which the agency first challenged in court – does not signal a complete regulatory reversal towards the crypto industry.

The note said, “While this year’s Ripple v. SEC and Grayscale v. SEC court decisions represent legal defeats for the SEC, it is not clear that the crypto industry’s regulatory stringency will be significantly reduced going forward. “Given how unregulated this industry is.” “Regulation of the US crypto industry is still pending and we do not believe US lawmakers will change their stance due to the two legal cases above, especially with the memory of the FTX fraud still fresh.”

Under Chairman Gary Gensler, the agency has taken a tough stance in monitoring the sector, calling it rife with “fraud” and “obfuscation”.

Whatever the outcome on Wall Street, crypto markets are also getting a boost from Bitcoin’s upcoming halving cycle in April. This predetermined event reduces the amount of tokens awarded to miners, putting pressure on future supply and driving prices higher.

While this has historically happened at each halving, JPMorgan says half the price has already been locked in at Bitcoin’s current levels.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com