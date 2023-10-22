JPMorgan raises concerns about financial controls on Ethereum

JPMorgan expressed concern over the increase in the number of liquidity providers. They may act as targets of risks or they may cooperate to form an oligopoly that will promote their interests at the expense of the interests of the community. This reason will affect the financial health of the network.

The company stressed that the potential for economic risk is high due to increasing congestion of nodes. Amid recent upgrades, the Ethereum network is becoming more centralized as there is a greater possibility that a small number of individuals can dominate it. They will either act as targets for risks or they can rule out external competition by limiting it.

The Ethereum network is the most common network used for the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap at over $198 billion. The economic health of the network is affected by oncologists as they will promote their own interest at the expense of the community’s interest.

How upgrades on Ethereum increase financial risk

The road map of Ethereum clearly shows its upgrades with merge, boom, crisis, and brink meaning upgrades of proof or work to proof of stake, upgrades linked to scalability roll-ups, and different blocks. Related upgrades. The Shanghai Upgrade also known as Shapella is the latest upgrade that will allow users to unlock staked Ether (ETH).

The recent upgrade on the Ethereum network has given an opportunity to five liquid staking providers, with the private bank naming Lido, Figment, Coinbase, Binance, and Kraken. The bank further sheds light on the data and shows that 50 percent of Ether staked on the Ethereum network is held by these providers.

And, of these, Lido alone accounts for one-third of the total number.

Liquid staking tokens like Lido pose a threat to Ethereum because they offer the most efficient and improved form of staking. They create immense network effects making it easier and more valuable for users to join the largest staking pools. Projects on Ethereum can be as big as MetaMask. It dominates the Ethereum community with 70% of transactions.

“Decentralized liquid staking platforms involve high levels of centralization,” JPMorgan warned in the report. The bank also said that due to the increase in staking activity, the Ethereum network has seen a decrease in the yield of Ether. Once Ethereum’s yield reaches 7.3%, the total stake yield increases to a yield of 5.5%.

Source: www.thecoinrepublic.com