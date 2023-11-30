JPMorgan predicts S&P 500 price to rise by the end of 2024

The stock market has experienced a strong rally in recent weeks, leading the S&P 500 index to its highest level since the beginning of August.

The surge is attributed to easing macroeconomic conditions, with investors growing confident that the Federal Reserve (Fed) has ended its rate-hike campaign. A new wave of optimism has swept the markets, particularly led by the seven biggest tech companies, the ‘Magnificent Seven’, who are expected to account for more than 80% of S&P 500 gains in 2023 due to the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) craze. Is responsible for.

On November 29, JPMorgan’s chief global equity strategist offered a surprise prediction for the price of the S&P 500 at the end of 2024, taking these trends into account.

Prediction

The latest rally in US equities has led many Wall Street strategists to predict a market rally, with some of them even calling for all-time highs in the coming year.

Although JPMorgan experts were not part of the group, the banking giant issued the most bearish forecast the Street has ever seen.

Specifically, JPMorgan’s chief global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas said the S&P 500 is expected to fall to 4,200 by the end of 2024, about 8% from its current level.

JPMorgan’s S&P 500 target for 2024 compared to other banks. Source: Bloomberg

Why does JPMorgan expect a decline in the S&P 500?

His gloomy forecast was based on discouraging economic indicators, including declining global growth, declining household savings and persistent geopolitical risks. Lacos-Bujas said these headwinds, along with national elections, including in the US, could increase policy instability.

“In the absence of rapid easing by the Fed, we expect a more challenging macro backdrop next year for equities with a softening of consumer trends at a time when investor sentiment and sentiment have mostly reversed course.”

The analyst’s bearish forecast this year has confirmed JPMorgan’s outlook that US stocks are on track to post double-digit annual gains. Currently, the S&P 500 is up 19% year to date, boosted by economic resilience, declining inflation and growing conviction that the Fed will not raise rates any further.

In fact, traders expect the US central bank to start cutting rates sometime next year, which, if that happens, could be a new catalyst for the stock market.

Buy Stock Now with Interactive Brokers – The Most Advanced Investment Platform

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com