JPMorgan on DeFi/NFT revival: Positive but too early to celebrate

In a recent report, JPMorgan analysts headed by Nikolaos Panigertzoglou offered a sober outlook on the early recovery seen in decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). While acknowledging the positive signs, they caution that it is too early to draw any decisive optimism from these developments.

According to an article by The Block, their report, which was released yesterday, notes a revival in NFT sales volume and an increase in the total value locked in DeFi after a nearly two-year slump. This upturn has generated some optimism regarding the medium-term prospects of these sectors. However, analysts stress that these are only early signs of a revival and should be taken with caution.

One reason for the improvement in DeFi, as highlighted in the report, is the natural increase due to an increase in overall crypto trading activities, a portion of which is being channeled through decentralized exchanges. Additionally, the increase in liquid staking since the beginning of 2023, particularly led by Lido, has been a contributing factor, ahead of the excitement surrounding potential spot Bitcoin ETF approval.

The report also suggests that Ethereum has not benefited much from this revival despite its central role in DeFi and NFTs. Ethereum is facing challenges such as high fees and low transaction speeds. Its poor performance compared to other cryptocurrencies means that the total value locked, when measured in terms of Ether, shows a disproportionate revival due to the smaller cryptocurrency’s higher price growth.

Additionally, analysts find the emergence of new blockchains and platforms such as Aptos, Sui, Sei, Celestia, and Blur encouraging. He also noted that the upcoming Ethereum upgrade could address scalability issues and maintain its dominance in the market. However, they remain cautious, citing the uncertain timing and effectiveness of these upgrades. Thus, while acknowledging the positive developments, JPMorgan analysts recommend a cautious approach to the recent surge in DeFi and NFT activities.

Source: www.cryptoglobe.com