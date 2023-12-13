JPMorgan names Amazon, Google as 'top picks' for 2024 stocks

This year was all about mega-cap stocks – led by the “Magnificent 7” – which dominated market activity as the hype around artificial intelligence and concerns over rising rates led investors to look for proven tech companies. Inspired to be attracted.

Looking ahead to the new year, JPMorgan is claiming there’s still money to be made in these high flyers, and naming some of this year’s big winners as best buys for 2024.

According to JPMorgan analyst Doug Enmouth, Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOGL) will outperform again. He and his team expect both companies to benefit from recent bets on flexible consumer and generic AI, as company-specific fundamentals will become a “big factor” next year.

In a note to clients, Anmuth wrote: “For the consumer-driven Internet sector, consumer spending has proven resilient across almost all sub-sectors and we believe corporates have a better chance than a year ago.” There’s a more creative approach.”

“Given the current interest rate environment, we generally prefer companies with solid growth, proven profitability profiles and reasonable valuations,” Anmuth said.

Anmuth and his team see Amazon — what he called their “best idea” — up 28% from Tuesday’s close, thanks to accelerating revenue growth at its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS). JPMorgan expects AWS to boost the speed of deployment of new workloads, simplify year-over-year comparisons, and increase contributions from generic AI investments.

Amazon’s share price is up 73% year to date, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 23% gain.

At its Re:Invent conference earlier this month, Yahoo Finance’s Eli Garfinkel spoke to several executives about Amazon’s push into generic AI, an initiative that CEO Andy Jassy has said will likely expand in the coming years. The revenue represents “tens of billions”.

For Google, improving ad growth, expanding margins after cutting costs and a new AI push are among the reasons for the stock’s rise.

“While still early, we believe Gemini Ultra represents significant innovation and should begin to close the Gen AI gap as soon as it launches in early 2024,” Anmuth wrote. Earlier this month Google unveiled Gemini, its much-hyped generic AI model and a competitor to OpenAI’s GPT-4.

“We believe Google’s sentiment is weak and its ownership is undervalued compared to other mega-caps,” Anmuth said. He downplayed the risks posed by Google’s antitrust trials, arguing that its impact may be “less severe than feared”.

The search giant’s stock has risen nearly 50% this year.

Another top choice is Uber, as demand for mobility and food delivery continues to grow, especially in new areas like groceries. Other Internet themes identified by Anmuth’s team include more balanced growth in streaming as it shifts to an ad-supported model, the continued trend toward e-commerce, and normalized growth following the rapid improvement in online travel. Involves returning.

Other stocks among the team’s top internet plays for 2024 are dating apps Group Match (MTCH), smart TV maker VIZIO (VZIO), and online insurance marketplace EverQuote (EVER).

