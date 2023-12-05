JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley bet on Chinese e-commerce stocks

Wall Street analysts are betting big on a Chinese e-commerce giant: PDD Holdings. Investment firms Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan and Morningstar have raised their price targets for the parent company of discount e-retailers Pinduoduo and Temu. Just last week, PDD Holdings overtook Alibaba to become China’s most valuable e-commerce company. LSEG data shows that PDD’s current market capitalization is about $190 billion, while Alibaba’s market capitalization is $185.8 billion. PDD reported a 94% increase in third-quarter revenue from a year earlier, far outpacing Alibaba’s 9% growth during the same period. PDD’s revenue from the transaction rose 315% to nearly $4 billion in the quarter ended in September. Analysts say consumers are increasingly looking for bargains amid economic uncertainties, which has helped boost PDD’s growth domestically and internationally. Morgan Stanley Morgan Stanley named PDD Holdings its top China e-commerce pick after last week’s strong earnings report. Following PDD’s earnings report on Nov. 28, the investment bank raised its price target for PDD’s Nasdaq-listed shares from $140 to $170 — a 19% upside from Monday’s close. Analysts Eddy Wang, Kathy Zhu and Gary Yu cited the performance of cross-border discount shopping app Teemu as one reason for their optimism. “PDD’s strong 3Q23 results reflect both the sustainable market share expansion of its domestic e-commerce business and Teemu’s strong growth momentum,” he told clients. “These gains will persist through 4Q23 and 2024.” PDD shares have increased by nearly 75% since the beginning of 2023. JPMorgan JPMorgan called Temu “the second growth curve that few major China Internet peers have achieved.” The US investment firm gave an Overweight rating on PDD and raised its price target to $180 from $120 – a 26% upside from Monday’s close. Analyst Andre Chang, Alex Yao said, “Temu’s fully managed model will capture more value across the supply chain than existing models, making Temu available at huge discounts (30-70% now) to existing ecommerce players in most countries. But permission will be given to sell the product.” And Nancy Liu said in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan analysts estimate Temu’s contribution to PDD’s operating profit will grow from a loss of 22 billion Chinese yuan ($3.1 billion) in 2023 to a profit of 25 billion yuan by 2027. Teemu was PDD’s first international expansion outside China and the app quickly rose up the rankings within weeks of its launch in the US in September last year. It later expanded across the world, including the UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Morningstar Morningstar Asia raised its price target for PDD to $213 from $117 on November 29, a nearly 50% upside from Monday’s close, and attributed the upgrade to “the inclusion of TEMU in our valuation.” “We think PDD shares are undervalued,” said Chelsea Tam, senior equity analyst at Morningstar Asia. “In our opinion, PDD is best positioned amid the value-for-money consumption trend in China and will benefit from strong long-term growth in TEMU.” “Our order of priority is PDD, JD.com and Alibaba,” he said. China’s budget-conscious shopper In a sign that consumers in China are becoming increasingly cost-conscious, PDD’s growing China business Pinduoduo contrasts with much slower growth for Alibaba and JD.com, which tend to sell higher-priced items. Sell ​​and remain industry giants. ,[This demonstrates] “Chinese consumers’ wallet share has shifted toward value-for-money platforms – a trend we expect to continue through 2024,” JPMorgan analysts said. PDD “remains an exceptional growth stock” amid a broad-based economic slowdown in China, the benchmark company wrote in a Nov. 29 report. The research firm raised its price target for PDD from $140 to $190, a 33% upside from Monday’s close. Analysts Fan Jiang and Long Lin attributed PDD’s strong performance to its unique value proposition as a value-for-money platform. Which can capture growing consumer demand even in a cautious spending environment.

Source: www.cnbc.com