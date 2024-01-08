JPMorgan expert says Fed could cut rates below 3% to maintain 'extremely tough' soft landing

Bob Mitchell of JPMorgan Asset Management said the Fed could cut rates by 250 basis points in 2024.

A cut of that magnitude could send the benchmark rate below 3%.

This is because the falling inflation rate makes the current federal funds rate more restrictive.

JPMorgan Asset Management’s Bob Mitchell told the Financial Times last Thursday that there is a good chance the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by as much as 250 basis points by 2024.

If the inflation rate is falling while the fed funds rate is stable, it progressively strengthens the real rate, meaning that restrictive policy gradually becomes more of an economic burden.

“I wish the Fed all the best. They have planned a soft landing. You are well ahead of the 2% inflation target. You have had unemployment at or below 4% for 24 consecutive months. They have met their double goal The mandate of full employment and price stability,” Mitchell, who is head of global fixed income, said. “I think it is extremely difficult to maintain a soft landing, and this is their best hope of making sure that we do not have a soft landing.” Stay in, if they start gradually lowering the fed funds rate; “Otherwise real rates will be too strong.”

With the benchmark rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% from July, a 250-basis point slash would bring it down to the 2.75%-3% range. This is in line with the Fed’s projected neutral rate of 2.5%, making it a reasonable adjustment, he said.

Still, the Fed will have to consider its approach carefully, Mitchell said, as a premature policy change could cause inflation to re-accelerate in a soft-landing scenario.

“Given these risks, higher inflation is the one that is more problematic for markets. Businesses and households just absorb the higher rate environment, and suddenly you see home sales start rising again, auto sales rising. And businesses invest, and that creates higher levels of inflation,” he said.

His comments came ahead of Friday’s release of the December jobs report, which showed the labor market was much hotter than expected. Some argue that this will set back any Fed moves coming soon this year and may even require a rate hike.

UBS also said the Fed could push interest rates below the 3% threshold, although it expects a mild recession in mid-2024 as consumers gradually lose momentum.

Source: www.businessinsider.com