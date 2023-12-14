JPMorgan: Ethereum to outperform Bitcoin in 2024, 'price halving' - Decrypt

JPMorgan has poured cold water on hopes for a crypto bull run next year, with analysts at the bank adopting a “cautious” stance in their 2024 crypto outlook.

Analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a newly published report that the Bitcoin halving is “largely based on price,” as the halving event and its impact on Bitcoin supply “are predictable and in our opinion the current Bitcoin price Well included.”

The team argued that based on the current Bitcoin hash rate and mining difficulty, production costs for miners would increase from around $22,000 currently to around $44,000.

Bitcoin’s current price of around $42,000 corresponds to a 5% drop in hash rate, which “seems very low”, with the team anticipating a 20% drop in hash rate and miners with high overhead pulling out of the market.

The report suggested that since the 2020 halving brought the Bitcoin price to a 1:1 ratio with miners’ production costs, and the current Bitcoin price is almost double the production cost, this means that in 2024 the price Halving it is fair enough.

The report also expressed skepticism that the long-awaited approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF will bring new capital into the market. Analysts at JPMorgan cited both a lack of investor interest in spot ETFs already approved in Canada and Europe and the possibility of capital shifting from existing bitcoin products such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), Bitcoin futures, etc. to spot bitcoin ETFs. ETFs and Bitcoin mining companies.

The report argues that up to $2.7 billion could exit after converting GBTC into spot Bitcoin ETFs, as investors book profits. If those funds were to exit the market instead of moving into other Bitcoin instruments, it would put “severe downward pressure” on the price of Bitcoin, the analysts said.

The report says Ethereum could “outperform” Bitcoin in 2024, pointing to the EIP-4844 “protodunksharding” upgrade as a potential catalyst, but raising concerns about centralization of stake on the Ethereum network. Is.

The report also cautioned that it is “too early to get excited” about the revival of DeFi and NFT activity, while pointing to the “encouraging” rise and “renewed interest” of new DeFi chains including Aptos, SUI and Pulsechain. Has gone. NFT inspired by the emergence of Bitcoin ordinals.

JP Morgan and crypto

JPMorgan’s report comes just a week after the company’s CEO Jamie Dimon took aim at crypto at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, saying he would “shut it down” if he were the US government.

Dimon claimed that, “The perfect use case for [crypto] There are criminals, drug smugglers, money laundering, tax avoidance,” he said, adding, “I have always been against crypto, Bitcoin, etc.”

Source: decrypt.co