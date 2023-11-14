JPMorgan Chase boosts AI ambitions with new patent

Photo by Precious Madubuike on Unsplash

Looking at Big Tech through the lens of patent filings.

JPMorgan Chase wants to make data science more accessible to the tech novice.

The company filed a patent application for a system providing “automated data science as a service”. If JPMorgan clients have access to lots of data but no technical expertise, this system will put data analysis and predictive modeling at their fingertips.

JPMorgan said organizations can collect and create millions of datasets on any given day, which may require manual analysis. “This impacts the information technology team’s ability to respond to an issue as tickets take a longer time to process,” the company said. “Furthermore, processing can be inaccurate and involve many laborious, manual, repetitive steps.”

First, the system takes the user’s training dataset, and the user chooses a type of machine learning engine they want the system to train on their data. The system then performs “high-level data analysis” on the data, which may include cleaning and pre-processing the data so that the machine learning model can better understand it.

The system then chooses which features of the data it can use to make a forecast, and the user ranks those features “in order of importance.” Finally, the system trains the machine learning engine to do the work the user wants it to do.

Once the model is trained, the customer can actually start using it: the machine learning engine can start taking “production data,” the data with which the user wants the model to make predictions.

This kind of patent isn’t too far-fetched for JPMorgan. The company has sought a number of AI-related patents in recent years, including an investor-company matchmaking tool, automated public information searches for due diligence and, similar to this patent, a no-code machine learning system.

This is also in line with its bigger AI ambitions as the company works to outpace other financial institutions in AI adoption. The company reportedly planned to hire thousands of engineers late last year, and CEO Jamie Dimon said in the company’s annual shareholders letter that the company has more than 300 use cases for AI in practice , which span areas such as risk, prospecting, marketing, customer experience. and fraud prevention.

As Bloomberg reports, scaling up those AI ambitions may soon begin in earnest: Last week, the company said it was in talks with U.S. regulators over its generative AI pilot projects. According to JPMorgan’s global chief information officer Lori Bear, the financial institution is testing AI products that can generate earnings summaries and problem-solving help desk agents for those companies.

“This is about helping regulators understand how we build generic AI models, how we regulate them, what are the new drivers of risk,” Beer told Bloomberg.

With the promise that generative AI could add between $200 billion and $340 billion in value from increased productivity, it makes sense that JPMorgan is investing time, resources and cash to move forward. But with great power comes a greater need for rules, especially in a tightly regulated industry like finance. “On this, you have to look at the regulators’ guardrails to get the right outcome,” Baer told Bloomberg.

Also, it is not the only bank that has taken interest in AI. Morgan Stanley has its own AI tool that can instantly access a database of thousands of client reports, and Goldman Sachs has filed its own AI-related patents for inventions like an AI data visualization tool and an asset hedging tool. The race to get skin in the game mimics the big tech industry as excitement about the promise of technology continues to grow.

Source: www.thedailyupside.com