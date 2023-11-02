JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon doubts Fed may not raise rates amid ‘sticky’ inflation

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said it’s possible the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by an additional 75 basis points due to “sticky” inflation, warning that businesses are bracing for such a worst-case scenario. Must be prepared for.

Speaking just hours after the Fed’s decision Wednesday to keep interest rates in the 5.25%-5.50% range, Dimon said, “I think they’re right to wait and see what happens,” he added. Said: “I suspect they can’t finish it.”

Dimon spoke in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance Live at JPMorgan Chase’s ‘Make Your Move Summit’ in Frisco, Texas.

Asked about the size of the Fed’s future rate hikes, Dimon said, “Probably 25, 50 to 75.” [basis points] More.”

“And I’m not predicting it,” Dimon said, “I just think it’s more likely than other people think.”

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon (R) sits down with Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

In its statement on Wednesday, the Fed raised its assessment of the economy to “strong” in the third quarter from “solid” in September. The change comes after third-quarter gross domestic product data published last week showed growth at an annual rate of 4.9% in the summer months, largely driven by strong consumer spending.

Dimon said on Wednesday the Fed was right to pause, although the JPMorgan chief said, “I think there’s a possibility that inflation is a little bit higher than people think and their fiscal and monetary stimulus over the last several years has been higher than people think.” Much higher. Unemployment is much lower. We’ll see.”

Dimon has been warning for months about the possibility that rates could still rise, and the move could expose those in the financial world who took on too much risk when rates were low.

“This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades,” Dimon said in the firm’s earnings release on Oct. 13.

He is particularly concerned about the effects of the Fed’s quantitative tightening, which is increasing the supply of bonds while foreign governments are slowing their purchases. That could put even greater pressure on 10-year Treasury yields, he said.

the story continues

“At some point,” he said Wednesday, “it will shake the markets.”

The big bank best positioned for an era of higher rates is JPMorgan, which signaled early in 2020 that it was unwilling to take too much risk with the flow of deposits flowing into the banking system early on Was. During the pandemic.

Some of JPMorgan’s rivals began investing that money in longer-term securities in search of higher yield, only to see the value of those holdings decline after the Fed started raising rates in 2022 and 2023. .

Unrealized losses were partly responsible for the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, which attempted to sell large amounts of its bonds at losses in a last-ditch effort to gain more liquidity in March.

Dimon is concerned that some banks did not take enough steps to repair their balance sheets after this spring’s chaos, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

JPMorgan profited from that chaos. In May it won a government-run auction to buy First Republic’s massive operations after regulators seized the San Francisco lender. First Republic has helped make JPMorgan even more profitable; It beat Wall Street expectations by earning $13.2 billion in the third quarter, up 35% from the same period a year earlier.

Dimon, who became CEO in 2005, is currently the longest-serving boss of a major national bank and the only one with deep memories of what it was like to be in charge during the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

He said during his interview on Wednesday that after decades of low rates the market could face a “radical change” due to what he called “long-term inflationary effects” — a larger U.S. deficit, domestic spending on new programs, and An aging population depends on government social networks.

“I don’t see anything that will be deflationary in the future,” Dimon said.

JPMorgan is prepared for long-term rates to remain high for a long time, he said.

“We insist on this,” Dimon said, and the bank stands ready to “serve.” [its] Regardless of the customers.”

However, since rates remain high, the CEO warned, “You’re going to see a lot of people swimming naked.”

Jamie Dimon, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co, pauses to speak during an interview with Reuters in Miami, Florida, US, on February 8, 2023. Reuters/Marco Bello

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com