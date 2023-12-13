JPMorgan calls Amazon and Alphabet its 'top picks' for 2024 and bets that the mega-cap tech rally will continue

JPMorgan called Alphabet and Amazon “top picks” in its 2024 outlook for Internet companies.

Banks’ bullish appeal on both the companies is leading to speculation that the rally in mega-cap tech stocks will continue next year.

JPMorgan expects 21% and 29% growth in 2024 for Alphabet and Amazon, respectively.

The outlook for Internet stocks in 2024 is bullish, and mega-cap tech names should continue to rise as they have throughout 2023, according to a Wednesday note from JPMorgan.

The bank called Amazon and Alphabet its “top picks” for next year, arguing that revenue growth should accelerate again for both companies, while profit margins will remain balanced and there will be some room for upside.

“We look forward to our coverage universe [internet companies] Broadly, revenue growth will accelerate again to more normalized levels, including mega-caps (Mag 3 out of 7) returning to low double-digit percentage growth year-on-year. “Following meaningful cost rationalization in 2023, we believe margin gains are likely to be more mixed in 2024 as companies balance the top-line with growth investments,” JPMorgan explained.

Amazon has gained the most among mega-cap tech companies, according to JPMorgan. The bank has set a price target of $190 for the e-commerce giant, indicating a potential upside of 29% from current levels. For Alphabet, JPMorgan has set a price target of $160, indicating a potential upside of 21% from current levels.

This is why JPMorgan is so bullish on Amazon and Alphabet for the next year.

Amazon – Overweight, $190 price target

JPMorgan expects Amazon to grow its total revenue 13% from 2023 levels, supported by a surge in growth at the company’s Amazon Web Services and retail divisions.

JPMorgan said, “For cloud, we model AWS growth of +17% (versus +13% in 2023) supported by strong secular growth, new workload deployments, easy year-over-year comparisons, and rising general AI contributions.” We do.”

The bank said it estimates retail revenue growth will rise 11% in 2024, compared to 9% growth in 2023, driven by growth in same-day delivery, increased third-party fulfillment and pricing power.

JPMorgan said, “In terms of profitability, we are estimating ~200 basis points of operating income margin expansion in 2024, driven by the ability to return to mid-single digit percentage levels with North America margins, improved international profitability and “Driven by minor AWS margin changes.” ,

Amazon shares are up 75% in 2023, significantly outperforming the Nasdaq 100’s 50% gain.

Alphabet – Overweight, $160 price target

Alphabet is a new top pick for JPMorgan due to the company’s “improving advertising growth, big margin gains and Gemini closing the General AI gap.”

The bank said it expects Alphabet’s gross revenue to grow 11% in 2024, driven mostly by its Google Cloud division and YouTube ads.

“We expect improvements in search and YouTube growth driven by AI advertising tools, secular shifts, YouTube Shorts monetization and favorable comparisons,” JPMorgan said. The bank said it expects profit margins to expand by 175 basis points in 2024 as it continues to right-size its cost structure.

Alphabet’s artificial intelligence initiatives will also help the company emerge as an AI-forward company.

JPMorgan said, “While still early, we believe Gemini Ultra represents significant innovation and should begin to close the Gen AI gap as soon as it launches in early 2024.”

Meanwhile, JPMorgan is not worried about Alphabet’s potential exposure to antitrust lawsuits from the US government.

JPMorgan reported, “There will be pushback from Google’s DOJ trials and the Play Store case, but we believe resolution will take time and the impact may be less drastic than feared.”

Finally, JPMorgan said Alphabet’s sentiment is weak and it has lower ownership stakes than its mega-cap peers. That, combined with an “unprecedented” valuation, should set the stock up for a breakout in 2024, according to JPMorgan.

Alphabet shares have jumped 49% year to date, slightly less than the Nasdaq 100’s gain of 50%.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com