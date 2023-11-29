JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon says America is addicted to debt and this has created dangerous sugar levels in the economy.

Yuri Gripas/Reuters; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Jamie Dimon said America’s debt problem has raised sugar levels dangerous for the economy.

The JPMorgan chief pointed to a huge increase in new loans taken out during the pandemic.

That money propped up the economy, he said, but in the hands of consumers it was like “heroin.”

According to JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, America is practically addicted to debt – and that has put the economy in a dangerous position.

The Wall Street banking chief pointed to the massive amounts of debt the US has taken on since the pandemic, including nearly a trillion dollars distributed in stimulus checks and $4 trillion lent by the Federal Reserve to buy government bonds. Those actions injected massive amounts of cash into U.S. markets, leading to more profits for companies, while sending stocks higher in 2021.

“That money is like heroin,” Dimon said at the Global Investment Summit in London, according to the Telegraph.

The debt-driven stimulus was followed by inflation, which prompted the Fed to put the brakes on excessively loose monetary policy. Dimon suggested this threatens to send markets into a tailspin, with stocks struggling in 2022 and markets seeing large periods of rate-fueled volatility through 2023.

Inflation in the US is also likely to remain high, partly due to high levels of government spending, he said. America’s total debt reached a record $33 trillion for the first time this year, and is rising closer to $34 trillion as lawmakers debate the federal budget.

“Our sugar level is very high and I am not saying that it will end in depression [but] I think there are more inflationary forces out there,” Dimon warned. “It’s more likely that rates will go up, inflation won’t go away, and all of these things will create some kind of more problems.”

Economists have warned of a potential crisis arising from America’s debt problem in the coming decades. The Penn Wharton Budget Model predicted that if the US did not change its stance, it could potentially default on its debt in 20 years, with devastating consequences for the US economy.

Dimon said the rest of the global economy also faces a “cocktail” of risks. Earlier, he had said the world was facing “the most dangerous times seen in decades”, citing wars, rising debt levels and the restrictive monetary policy of central banks.

