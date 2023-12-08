JPMorgan asset manager says we don't have 'blatant deflation', and markets are seeing a Fed rate cut too soon.

The JPMorgan asset manager said the economy is not seeing “blatant deflation” and the Fed rate cut will come later than the market expects.

While wage growth remains strong, expectations of inflation falling to 2% soon are challenging.

Reiterating concerns about sticky inflation, an economist at Morgan Stanley said the Fed won’t cut rates until June.

Analysts said the market had been bullish on the possibility of a softening in the economy that would lead to a rate cut, but they may be getting ahead of themselves.

Priya Mishra of JP Morgan Asset Management said inflation will take longer to subside than the market currently expects.

“The market is pricing in a very sharp decline,” he told Bloomberg TV on Friday, ahead of the jobs report. “I think what the market is saying is that we’re going to have immaculate deflation, the economy is fine, but inflation is going to be at 2% so the Fed can start cutting. I’m so sure about immaculate deflation. That aspect, or deflation continues to 2%.”

Economists such as Paul Krugman have recently highlighted how inflation has decreased without a sharp increase in unemployment or economic recession, and have said that “blatant deflation” is occurring.

A weaker-than-expected inflation report last month further fueled a massive rally in stocks as investors speculated that rate hikes were peaking as the economy slowed.

But Mishra is skeptical, citing strong salary growth. In fact, the November jobs report confirmed their view, showing that wages rose 4% year over year as payroll gains topped forecasts while the unemployment rate fell unexpectedly low.

“Year-over-year salaries are running at 4%,” he said. “How does the Fed look at this and say inflation will remain at 2%? So I think the extent of the cuts is higher. [The Fed] “Would like to be absolutely confident that inflation is going back to 2%.”

Sarah Wolfe, senior economist at Morgan Stanley, echoed Mishra’s warning that inflation will remain more stable than expected and predicted that the Fed will not cut rates until June next year.

“Market is pushing for a cut in March, but inflation data is not comfortable enough [the Fed] To do this,” she told bloomberg tv,

Source: www.businessinsider.com