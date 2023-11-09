JPMorgan analysts warn of crypto correction amid bullish start to November

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – The crypto market is off to a hot start in November as the rally that started in mid-October has continued, with Bitcoin climbing to its highest price since May 2022 on hopes that a spot BTC exchange- Traded funds (ETFs) will soon be launched after years of rejection by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

While cryptocurrency traders are happy to see the rapid price increase, analysts at JPMorgan warn that “the crypto rally is looking very overblown,” and traders would be wise to take profits and prepare for a correction in BTC’s price. .

Analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou cited the possibility of spot BTC ETF approval in the US as one of two catalysts driving the momentum, but said they do not see the approval bringing a new wave of capital into the crypto market. Is.

“First, instead of new capital entering the crypto industry to invest in newly approved ETFs, we are more likely to see existing capital moving from existing Bitcoin products such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Bitcoin Futures ETFs and publicly listed Bitcoin As expected, mining companies will join the newly-approved spot Bitcoin ETF, JPMorgan analysts said.

He noted that spot BTC ETFs have already been listed in Canada and Europe, but these products have seen limited uptake so far, lending credence to the view that new capital will enter the markets once spot Bitcoin ETFs are approved. Will not enter.

The second factor they highlighted as a driving force for the recent gains is the legal victories of Ripple and Grayscale in their cases against the SEC, with analysts saying that these decisions change the long-term regulatory outlook for the crypto industry in the US. There is very little to clarify.

“It is unclear whether regulatory strictness of the crypto industry will be significantly reduced going forward, given how unregulated this industry is,” he said. “Regulation of the US crypto industry is still pending and we do not believe US lawmakers will change their stance due to the two legal cases above, especially with the memory of the FTX fraud still fresh.”

Analysts also discussed the hype surrounding the upcoming Bitcoin halving event, which is predicted to occur in mid to late April. Bitcoin proponents believe that the quadrennial reduction in Bitcoin block rewards automatically leads to a higher price for BTC as the number of new tokens released into the market is halved while demand continues to increase over time. Has been.

JPMorgan believes that this event has already been priced in and will have little impact on the price of BTC once it is implemented. “This argument seems unconvincing as the Bitcoin halving event and its impact are predictable and in our opinion well factored into the price of Bitcoin,” he said.

The analyst cited the cost of mining BTC as a reason, as the halving event is already priced in, and warned that the network could see a reduction in hashing power after the halving as miners move to unprofitable machines. will be forced to close.

“For example, looking at Bitcoin production costs after the halving event using current hash rates and difficulty shows that production costs will increase from $21,000 currently to approximately $43,000,” he said. “However, the current price of around $35,000 would correspond to a roughly 20% drop in the hash rate as miners in higher cost locations or with less efficient hardware exit the market, which we find reasonable. “This suggests that half the price may already be substantially priced in.”

Based on this understanding, the analysts said they are “cautious about crypto markets going forward with a high likelihood of a ‘buy the rumor/sell the fact’ effect following the upcoming SEC approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.”

