JPMorgan adds programmable payments 'Holy Grail' to JPM Coin - Decrypt

Banking giant JPMorgan has added a programmable payments feature to its blockchain-powered payments system, JPM Coin.

The new feature enables companies to automate the transfer of funds based on pre-programmed terms, enabling them to seamlessly transfer funds to cover financial obligations such as overdue payments and margin calls. Is.

“When we talk about digital currencies and token deposits, the ability to program payments has always been most important,” said Naveen Mallela, head of coin systems at JPMorgan’s blockchain division Onyx. bloomberg,

Mallela explained that programmable payments could be used by companies to earn more income on deposits in the current interest rate environment. “Treasurers are less nervous when rates are near zero, but when rates rise to 5.5% or higher, that’s when all of these capabilities start to become more attractive.”

Blockchain enables instantaneous transfers to be made at any time of the day, unlike the batch transfers already employed by traditional finance. The new system also eliminates the need for standing orders, whereby transfers are triggered when predetermined criteria are met. JPM Coin runs on a permissioned blockchain, a distributed ledger that is not publicly accessible; JPM Coin is limited to JPMorgan’s institutional clients.

The new technology has already been employed by German multinational Siemens AG, which this week configured its accounts to automatically transfer funds to address a potential shortage.

“If you think about a current bank account provided by a financial institution, there’s only so much you can do in terms of configuration and set of rules,” Mallela said. “We believe this is the first example of traditional financial firm formation.” “Large-scale programmable payments using existing commercial bank money.”

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates delivered to your inbox.

Source: decrypt.co