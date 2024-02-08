JP 3E Holdings (OTC: SPZI) and Archeo Futures, Inc. entered into a strategic alliance agreement

Clearwater, Florida, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooze, Inc. (OTC: SPZI), Archeo Futures, Inc. Will work in strategic alliance with JP3E which is a leading technology firm. This alliance makes both companies key players in the development of infrastructure to revolutionize data centers in seven regions across the US. Initial deployment of the technology will take place in New York and Kokomo, Indiana. This strategic agreement aims to integrate Archeo Futures’ patented serverless cloud native technology into JP3E’s upcoming data centers.

https://archeofuturus.com/

According to global data and business intelligence platform Statista, the data center market revenue is projected to reach US$99.16 billion in 2024. In global comparison, most revenues will be generated in the United States. Statista

https://www.statista.com/outlook/tmo/data-center/united-states#:~:text=Revenue%20in%20the%20Data%20Center,US%2499.16bn%20in%202024

Archeo Futures introduces its cutting-edge serverless native cloud technology, designed to increase efficiency, scalability, and performance in data processing and management. The patented technology allows seamless scaling, lower operating costs and improved environmental sustainability by reducing energy consumption.

JP3E is recognized for strong infrastructure projects with a strong successful track record. The collaboration will leverage JP3E’s expertise in infrastructure development to ensure that the data centers in New York and Kokomo are built to the highest standards while accommodating Archeo Futures’ advanced technology.

strategic goals:

Technology deployment: Seamlessly integrate Archeo Futures’ serverless native cloud technology into JP3E’s data centers, setting a new benchmark for data center capabilities. Market expansion: Expand the reach of both companies by entering new markets and regions that require high-performance computing and data management solutions. Innovation Leadership: Establish the alliance as a leader in innovative data center solutions, demonstrating the potential of serverless cloud technology in enhancing data center operations.

Benefits for Stakeholders:

Customers and end users: Get access to more efficient, reliable and scalable cloud services, helping businesses thrive in the digital age.

Investors: The strategic alliance promises an attractive opportunity for investors, promising growth, innovation and a strong foothold in the rapidly evolving cloud computing market.

Technology and infrastructure areas: Set new industry standards for data center construction and operation, thereby fostering further innovation and competition.

“We are excited to form this strong alliance with Archeo Futures. The alliance is expected to drive premium revenues at JP3E over the next 12 months. Our upcoming public announcements will signal the strength of this alliance. JP 3E Holdings, Inc., formerly Spooze, Inc. President and CEO John K. Park said. Further details will appear in upcoming announcements.

Spooze, Inc. (SPZI) now known as JP 3E Holdings, Inc. About this:

Operating companies supply the world with critical needs of food, energy and education (3E) which are essential needs for our everyday living and quality of life.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All about the company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive position, growth opportunities, plans and management objectives for future operations or listing on the exchange Description – including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “could,” “could,” “should,” “ “Will” and other similar expressions – are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. can do. The Company undertakes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any information contained in this press release should in no way be considered an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial position or stock price.

Company Contact:

John K. Park, President and CEO

[email protected]

727-216-6765 office

Websites: https://www.jp3e.com/

https://www.jp3eholdings.com/

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/SpoozInc

Facebook: https://www.Facebook.com/SpoozInc

E-mail: [email protected]

Source: www.bing.com