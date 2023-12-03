Joy~Nostalgia promotes the joy of giving this holiday season

The five-star serviced residence Joy~Nostalgia Hotel & Suites managed by Accor promotes the true meaning of the holidays, and reminds everyone to spread the love during the most wonderful time of the year. Its annual Christmas tree-lighting event titled “The Joy of Giving” gives special meaning to the official start of the holiday season.

True to the event’s name, JOY~NOSTALG exemplifies the joy of giving and brings hope and happiness to the less fortunate in partnership with Literature of Light, led by social entrepreneur Illac Diaz.

Joy~Nostalgia employees hold up solar lamps from the Liter of Light movement donated in hopes of brightening the Christmas celebration for a community living without electricity. Contributed photo

Joy~Nostalgia Hotel & Suites, managed by Accor General Manager Odette Huang, said, “This Christmas, our hearts are full as we illuminate lives, celebrating the gift of bringing light, joy and hope to those in need “

The hotel learned that a community 90 minutes from its location in the Ortigas CBD was living without electricity. Joy~Nostalgia worked to bring happiness to families, ensure fair learning conditions for children and safe pathways for all.

Joy~Nostalg’s partners, aptly named “Heartists”, personally collected and delivered 100 solar lights, earning them immense joy and gratitude from the community. With contributions from customers, stakeholders and guests, another set of 100 light sources will be assigned to 100 families during the holiday season.

“We often see how our city lights up during the holiday season, but the lack of energy still makes it a little difficult to see that same spark of Christmas in so many villages,” said Diaz, whose Litter of Light movement has installed over 350,000 bottle lights in over 15 countries.

