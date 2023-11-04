Josh Richards is looking for a house on ‘Selling Sunset’ – but who is he?

Josh Richards is the first potential home buyer on ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 7. But how did he become so successful before turning 21? Know below

Josh Richards is the first client to appear in Season 7 selling sunset,

He tours the Los Angeles home with Heather Rae El Moussa and Bre Tisci – it’s worth about $7 million.

Bray was shocked when Josh told him about his huge success before turning 21.

season 7 of selling sunset has finally premiered with the return of everyone’s favorite realtors trying to sell homes to the LA elite. One of them is entrepreneur and TikTok star Josh Richards.

he is a long time customer selling sunset Star Heather Rae El Moussa. However, during the season 7 premiere a very pregnant Heather introduces her to Bre Tisci as she is on maternity leave. Bray learns a little about the millionaire boy, and what he has overcome to get there.

So, who is Josh? Why can he buy a house worth almost $7 million dollars before he turns 21? Keep reading and find out.

Josh Richards became a social media star long before ‘Selling Sunset’.

Josh debuted on social media in 2019, but it was 2020 when he rose to prominence as a member of Sway House. TalentX Entertainment created the house that became increasingly popular on TikTok, but by 2021 the members of Sway House broke up.

The breakup hasn’t stopped Josh from growing his social media platforms. As of this publication, she has over 6 million followers on Instagram, over 25 million followers on TikTok, and over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Bray is surprised when Josh Richards talks about his working life on ‘Selling Sunset’.

Heather gave Bray a quick overview of what Josh is known for and how he got his start on TikTok and YouTube. However, the influencer talks more about his work outside of social media, which leaves Bray a little stunned.

“Now I also have a production company and a venture fund,” he confirmed during the episode. He adds, “I own and invest in several companies.”

“This generation is just different,” Bray says. However, when Josh told her he was 20, her response was, “I’m sorry?”

Bray eventually jokes that due to her age she “can’t date him,” to which Josh replies, “I mean you’ll never know.”

Josh has even more business experience at his young age.

Josh first worked with former Sway House member Bryce Hall in 2020 to create Any Energy, a 30-calorie energy drink available in stores and online. The duo regularly promoted their products through Instagram and TikTok until 2022 – then, after their product became popular they recruited product ambassadors.

Outside of the beverage industry, Josh co-founded Cross Check Studios in 2021 with an entrepreneur named Chris Sawtelle, who, unlike Bryce, has no ties to Sway House. Their Instagram following isn’t huge yet, but the company is in the middle of some production. Cross Check Studios will release its first comedy sketch series on November 7, 2023, starring Josh himself.

