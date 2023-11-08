November 8, 2023
Josh Peck drug, alcohol use after weight loss and 'addiction transfer'


In a recent podcast episode, actor Josh Peck, most known for his role in Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh,” discussed the pressure of growing up with fame as a “morbidly obese” teenager and the role that played in his past drug and alcohol addiction. 

Losing weight, Peck assumed, would fix his problems. The realization that it didn’t tipped him over the edge. Drugs and alcohol helped cushion his fall when food no longer could. 

“At 17 I lost all this weight…I thought, ‘I’m at the finish line, I did it, now I don’t have to worry about anything,’” Peck said on an Oct. 20 episode of “Cancelled with Tana Mongeau.” “But I was just still plagued with the same thoughts and things that had always messed with me my whole life.”



