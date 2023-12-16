Joseph Borghese received the title of 'Academico Honorio' from Mexico

Press release

Joseph Borghese has been honored as the first Cypriot to receive an ‘Academico Honorio’ (Honorary Academic) title from Mexico. This prestigious honor was bestowed upon him by the renowned ‘Academia Nacional de Historia y Geográfica’ in collaboration with the ‘Universidad National Autonoma de Mexico’.

Recognized for his significant contributions as an influential entrepreneur and dedicated humanitarian, Joseph receiving this award is a testament to his impressive efforts in these areas. This international recognition underscores the deep impact of his work and his commitment to global progress.

During the official ceremony, in a symbolic gesture of respect, Ambassador Dr. Otto von Feigenblatt, Ed.D., Ph.D. On behalf of Joseph, he graciously accepted the diploma and medal symbolizing this prestigious honour, and highlighted the merits of the award. Joseph’s reputation and respectable position in academic and diplomatic circles.

The award not only marks a personal triumph for Joseph Borghese, but also represents an important milestone for Cyprus, showcasing the country on an international stage. It celebrates Borghese’s continuous pursuit of excellence and his influential role in advancing humanitarian and entrepreneurial initiatives around the world.

Beyond his humanitarian endeavors, Joseph Borghese is a visionary entrepreneur. He is the founder of Borghese Ventures Limited and Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre, co-founder of Pundi X365 and founder of FDI World, which focuses on foreign direct investment in Africa, the Pacific and the Caribbean. Borghese, a lifelong learner, has a keen interest in the automation of financial decision making through blockchain and AI-powered solutions. As a leading strategist and entrepreneur, he has struck major partnership deals with top global companies and serves as a strategic innovation consultant at GC Hadjikprianou & Associates LLC, a boutique commercial law firm. His expertise spans innovation and fintech, strategic management, international business development, international relations and diplomacy.

In 2019, Borghese was awarded the Cyprus Young Entrepreneur Award, further cementing his position as a leading figure in business and innovation. He holds the position of Honorary Consul of Her Majesty of the Kingdom of Tonga and serves as Treasurer of the Cyprus-Australian Business Association under the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry. These roles and accolades collectively highlight Borghese’s exemplary contributions to the fields of entrepreneurship, innovation and international diplomacy.

Source: knews.kathimerini.com.cy