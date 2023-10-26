Bottles of Jose Cuervo tequila are placed on a shelf in Mexico City, Mexico on February 8, 2017. Reuters/Edgard Garrido/File Photo Get licensing rights

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) – Mexican distiller Bacal (CUERVO.MX), the world’s biggest tequila producer, lost $1.54 billion in market capitalization on Thursday in a share selloff after the stronger peso hit profits.

Bacal’s share price dropped nearly 19% as more than 3 million shares changed hands, pushing the stock to its lowest level since early 2020 and its biggest single-day drop since it began trading six years ago. Is on track for decline.

“When it rains, it rains,” Itau BBA analysts said, pointing to the “perfect storm” of currency, volume and cost challenges that led to one of the company’s lowest quarterly net income ever. “

The distiller, which makes Jose Cuervo tequila as well as upscale rum, vodka and whiskey brands, was sensitive to currency changes as three-quarters of 2022 sales were in foreign currencies – primarily US dollars.

The devaluation of Mexican companies’ foreign earnings was offset by gains in the peso, which strengthened 14% against the dollar in the year ended Sept. 30.

Bacal’s peso-denominated revenues declined across all regions and categories, and its sales volumes outside the US also declined, which the company attributed to consumer spending on wine due to economic challenges in Europe and Latin America. Blamed for slowing down.

“Although the European outlook remains challenging, we are confident in our ability to maximize consumer spending in the fourth quarter,” said regional director Gordon Droney.

Beckel said it will continue to transition into the premium-priced wine market and plans capital expenditures in the lower range of $200 million to $225 million this year.

Beckel said that when removing the impact of foreign exchange, annual sales should still grow by a high-single digit percentage.

The company saw early signs of a trend toward lower prices for agave – a thorny plant used as an ingredient in tequila – but said it was unlikely to have a significant impact on earnings until the second half of next year.

“We are past the peak of agave prices,” JPMorgan analysts said, adding that as inventory starts to recover and aging time reflects savings in Bacal’s portfolio, profits should be realized.

($1 = 18.1430 Mexican pesos)

Reporting by Sarah Moreland; Editing by Kylie Madry and Rod Nickel

