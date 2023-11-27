Jordanian entrepreneur ranked second in Forbes 30 Under 30 list, shares important information for youth

(MENAFN-Jordan Times)

AMMAN – Abdullah Abu Sheikh, a prominent Jordanian entrepreneur, made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for the second time.

In an interview with The Jordan Times, Abu Sheikh shared valuable insights and advice for Jordan’s ambitious youth. His journey, based on the belief that practical experience and unwavering perseverance are more important than formal education, serves as a guide for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Abu Sheikh, 28, was born in Jordan and spent his formative years traveling between England, China, Africa and Jordan. He completed his primary education in Jordan, while earning his higher degrees abroad.

After his father passed away in 2013, at the age of 17, Abu Sheikh launched Lux, a renewable energy company that provides electricity to various countries in the Sub-Saharan Africa region. In 2018, he moved to the UAE to venture into on-demand service platform Rizek and EV Bark, a company designing eco-friendly electric delivery vehicles.

In 2021–2022, he became the CEO of Botim, a messaging and calling application, and founded Astra Tech Group, which acquired PayBy.

Advocating a “Day 1” mentality, Abu Sheikh highlights the indispensable role of perseverance in achieving success in both daily business endeavors and broader life activities.

“Academic credentials alone fall short of achieving success; Rather, practical applications and competency-driven approaches are the true catalyst,” Abu Sheikh told The Jordan Times.

In a message to Jordan’s aspiring entrepreneurs, Abu Sheikh stressed that success is not a gift but the result of hard work. He cautioned against relying on external support or validation and instead encouraged the establishment of a strong ecosystem – a network of capable, active individuals who are doers rather than mere observers.

Abu Sheikh also underlined the importance of staying updated on the latest technologies and continuously upskilling within the industry.

“For Jordanian youth and future entrepreneurs, I advocate for them to actively shape their destiny by becoming integral contributors to any function, task or business,” Abu Sheikh said.

Along with this, he stressed the importance of building flexible models capable of meeting the challenges of the business landscape by providing solid value.

Abu Shaikh highlighted that with dedication, resilience and a commitment to continuous learning, Jordanian youth can pave the way for success and make a lasting impact in the world of entrepreneurship.

MENAFN27112023000028011005ID1107489188



legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, please contact the provider above.

Source: menafn.com