Jordan aims to score big in the global gaming industry

AMMAN (AFP) – For many people, gaming is a waste of time. Hours were wasted staring at flashing screens. But Jordan is betting on its youth to capture a share of a lucrative global market.

3 minutes

In the Jordan Gaming Lab, 21-year-old Nasser Kasabreh sits behind his computer working on a game he has been developing for the past months.

He and two friends have already designed three video games, including “Drift Arabs”, which has been downloaded over 100,000 times on Google Play. But he believes “our ambition is still bigger than this”.

Established in 2011, the lab aims to help youth develop and design their own games.

With the support of the King Abdullah II Fund for Development, it provides modern equipment and free educational courses to youth aged nine and older on all aspects of the gaming industry, from manufacturing to production and even marketing.

The fund will not disclose how much money has been spent over the years, but it represents a significant investment by the Hashemite Kingdom in its young people.

More than 10,000 youth have benefited from the training, according to industry expert Accenture, as Jordan looks to tap into the nearly $300 billion global video games industry.

Expectations are that the market will only grow with the development of cloud gaming, which is still in its early stages, and even virtual reality.

challenging stereotypes

It is estimated that half of Jordan’s population is under the age of 25 and unemployment is about 23 percent according to the World Bank.

There are now more than 12 gaming companies in Jordan, including the first mobile game development studio Messalword, which now has more than 100 games on the Apple Store and Google Play © Khalil Mazrawi/AFP

The entrepreneur and technical partner of the lab said, “This lab has completely changed the way society thinks about electronic games. Twenty years ago, I would not have heard from young people or their parents about the importance of creating these games. It used to be difficult to explain, but today it is completely different.” Noor Kharis.

But Arab game makers face a major challenge.

“International sports portray Arabs in bad roles or as bad human beings. Our youth today are developing sports to change this image,” Khrais told AFP.

Mobile gaming is the fastest-growing gaming sector in the world – and Jordan produces more than half of all digital games produced in the region, Khris said.

In a sign of the growing importance of the Middle East gaming market, the latest edition of the hugely popular “Assassin’s Creed” franchise released last month was set in 9th century Baghdad and featured Arabic subtitles for the first time.

“Jordan has become the most experienced country in electronic games in the Middle East today,” said Hussein Bino, the fund’s Gaming Lab coordinator.

‘Great Future’

There are now more than 12 game publishing and development companies in Jordan, including the first mobile game development studio Mesword – founded by Khris 20 years ago – which now has over 100 games on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Most of the companies have formed international alliances with some of the biggest names in the industry, Khris said, and Jordan’s success has attracted other Arab countries to “invest millions of dollars in our very active market.”

There is even a Jordanian association with 10,000 members and a bus service that “reaches out to youth in remote areas,” said Khris, who was honored with the title of “Mobile Legend” at the 2023 Mobile Games Awards in London. “Travels for.

He rejected the idea that electronic games were just for entertainment.

Nour Khairis believes that electronic gaming is not just for entertainment, saying that games are ‘a technology with huge revenues that exceed $220 billion globally and almost $8 billion in the Arab world’ © Khalil MAZRAAWI/AFP

“It’s true that it increases happiness hormones, but we’re talking … about a technology with huge revenues that exceed $220 billion globally and about $8 billion in the Arab world.”

A fan of action games like “Call of Duty,” 18-year-old Yousef Alarayan has just finished high school and hopes to study computer technology and artificial intelligence.

He said, “My parents used to tell me that games are a waste of time, but today things are different. They encourage me and tell me: This is an important industry like artificial intelligence, and it has a great future.” “

Global revenue from gaming now exceeds that of the film industry, Bino said. “We want to benefit from this growth.”

© 2023 AFP

Source: www.france24.com