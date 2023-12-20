Jonathan Majors was found guilty of the attack and Marvel fired him, throwing Disney’s years of planning into disarray. Here’s what you need to know.

Advertisement

Jonathan Majors has been convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after a trial he hoped would exonerate him and restore his status as a rising Hollywood star.

Just the opposite happened: Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company dropped them just hours after the decision.

A Manhattan jury found Majors, 34, guilty of one misdemeanor charge and one misdemeanor charge of harassment stemming from the March confrontation with then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. She said he attacked her in the car and left her in “excruciating” pain; His lawyers said Jabbari was the attacker.

Major, who was acquitted of a separate assault charge and aggravated harassment, showed no immediate reaction as the verdict was read. He declined to comment as he left the court.

His lawyer Priya Chaudhary said in a statement that he “still has confidence in the process and looks forward to his name being completely cleared.”

While he was convicted on an assault charge that involved recklessly causing hurt, he said his team was grateful to acquit him in the other assault case, which involved intentionally causing hurt.

“Major is grateful to God, his family, his friends and his fans for their love and support during these difficult eight months,” Mr Chaudhary said.

what next?

Major faces up to a year in prison for the assault conviction, although probation or other non-jail sentences are also possible.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement that the trial “revealed a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse and an escalating pattern of coercion.”

The dispute between Major and Jabbari began in the back seat of an out-of-control car and spilled onto the streets of Manhattan.

Jabbari, a 30-year-old British dancer, accused Major of hitting her over the head with his open hand, twisting her arm behind her back and squeezing her middle finger until it was fractured.

Major’s lawyers alleged that she flew into a jealous rage after reading another woman’s text messages on his phone. He said Jabbari had spread a “fantasy” to kill the actor, who was only trying to get his phone back and escape to safety.

But as Majors sought corroboration from the jury, the trial also revealed new evidence about her troubled relationship with Jabbari, whom she met on the set. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Two years ago.

Prosecutors shared text messages in which the actor begged Jabbari not to seek hospital treatment for a previous head injury. “Even if you lie and they suspect something, it could lead to an investigation,” one message warned.

They also played audio of Major declaring himself a “great guy”, then questioning whether Jabbari could meet the high standards set by the spouses of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama. Major’s lawyers countered that Jabbari had secretly recorded her lover as part of a plot to “ruin” her career.

In four days of tearful testimony, Jabbari said Major was overly controlling and prone to explosive anger fits, which left her “quite physically frightened.” She sobbed on the witness stand as the jury watched security footage of her being pushed back into the car after a confrontation in the back seat. Prosecutors described the video, saying Majors was “abusing” her and pushing her into the vehicle “as if she were a doll.”

The lawyer cited security footage taken immediately after the push-off, which showed Major running away from his girlfriend while she followed him throughout the night. Jabbari then followed a group of strangers she met on the street to a dance club, where she ordered drinks for the group and did not tend to her injured hand.

“She was having a revenge party and extorting champagne from a man she was angry with and having fancy champagne purchased with Jonathan’s credit card with these strangers,” Chowdhury alleged.

Advertisement

The next morning, finding Jabbari unconscious in the closet of their Manhattan penthouse, Major called the police. He was arrested at the scene, while Jabbari was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his ear and hand.

Chaudhary accused police and prosecutors of failing to take Major’s allegations seriously, saying, “She called 911 out of concern for him and fear of what would happen if the truth came out about a black man in America. ” ,

In her closing arguments, prosecutor Kelly Gallaway said Majors was following a well-worn playbook used by abusers to portray their victims as attackers.

“This is not a vindictive plot to ruin the defendant’s life or his career,” Gallaway said. “You were asked why you are here? Because domestic violence is serious.”

marvel problem

Marvel and Disney immediately removed it Creed III The star will withdraw from all upcoming projects after the conviction, a person close to the studio said.

Advertisement

Before his arrest, Majors was on his way to becoming a central figure in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing the antagonist of Kang.

Major had already appeared Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the first two seasons of the Disney+ show Loki. he had to act in Avengers: The Kang DynastyRelease date in May 2026.

For Marvel, Majors’ departure adds to a series of recent failures.

Although its box-office success – nearly $30 billion worldwide from 33 films – is unmatched in film history, the superhero factory has seen some unusual struggles recently. MiracleReleased in November MCU had the worst performance in theatersWith $204 million in worldwide ticket sales.

Marvel had already postponed the release date Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in which Majors was to play the lead role. He was set to star as the character again in the next film, avengers: secret wars,

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether Marvel Studios plans to replace him with another actor or write his character out of the films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has already hired the creator of Loki to rework drafts of the film, which was expected to be titled Kang Dynasty,

The new working title of the film is avengers 5Sources told the outlet.

Majors, whose credits include The Last Black Man in San Francisco, devotion And da 5 blood, was one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. The Yale School of Drama graduate also starred as a troubled amateur bodybuilder Magazine Dreams, which debuted to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was set to be released in theaters this month. Before Majors’ trial, Disney-owned distributor Searchlight Pictures was dropped. Magazine Dreams From its release calendar.

Source