Angelina Jolie’s father Jon Voight has criticized his estranged daughter’s views on the Israel-Hamas war and accused her of spreading “lies” on social media.

Angelina Jolie has been vocal about the Israel-Hamas war and has called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

However, her words did not sit well with her father, as actor Jon Voight has accused his estranged daughter of spreading “lies” on social media about the war.

Last month (October 28), Jolie shared a post on Instagram condemning the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, which killed nearly 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, approximately 10,000 civilians, including 4,000 children, have been killed in airstrikes on Gaza since the attack.

Jolie said the attack “cannot justify the innocent lives lost in the bombing of civilian populations in Gaza who have no place to go.”

In a subsequent post on 2 November, Jolie accused Israel of “deliberately bombing” “stranded populations” who are “being deprived of food, medicine and humanitarian aid against international law”.

“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and preventing the UN Security Council from enforcing it on both sides, world leaders are complicit in these crimes,” he said.

In response, Jolie’s father posted a three-minute video on Instagram, in which he said he was “disappointed” by his daughter’s views on the conflict.

Voight, sitting in front of an American flag, hit back at Jolie’s “lies”, saying that Israeli forces “have to defend our land, our people”.

Voight said, “I am deeply disappointed that my daughter, like so many others, has no understanding of honoring God.” “God’s truth. It is about destroying the history of the Land of God, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the Holy Land.”

He added: “The Israeli army must protect your land, your people. This is war. It won’t be the way the left thinks, it can no longer be civilized. Israel was subjected to an inhumane terror attack on innocent babies, mothers, fathers and grandparents. And you fools who call Israel the problem, you must look at yourselves and ask, ‘Who am I? Who am I?’ And ask God am I learning the truth, or am I being lied to and following everyone else? Because, my friends, those who understand the truth also see the lies.”

Jolie, who last year resigned as ambassador to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) after more than 20 years, is yet to respond to her father’s comments.

Other celebrities who have voiced their support for Israel following the Hamas attack last month include Gal Gadot, Natalie Portman and Amy Schumer.

